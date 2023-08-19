Plymouth Argyle v Southampton

Shea Charles (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Hazard
- 8Edwards
- 6Scarr
- 17Gibson
- 29Kesler-Hayden
- 18Azaz
- 4Houghton
- 28Cundle
- 10Whittaker
- 9Hardie
- 2Mumba
Substitutes
- 5Pleguezuelo
- 7Butcher
- 11Wright
- 14Miller
- 16Warrington
- 19Wright
- 20Randell
- 23Waine
- 25Burton
Southampton
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Bazunu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35Bednarek
- 5Stephens
- 3Manning
- 17S Armstrong
- 24Charles
- 9A Armstrong
- 11Tella
- 10Adams
- 23Edozie
Substitutes
- 7Aribo
- 13Lumley
- 14Bree
- 15Perraud
- 18Mara
- 25Lyanco
- 27Amo-Ameyaw
- 32Doyle
- 34Ballard
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Foul by Shea Charles (Southampton).
Post update
Luke Cundle (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.