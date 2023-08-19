Close menu
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle0SouthamptonSouthampton0

Plymouth Argyle v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Hazard
  • 8Edwards
  • 6Scarr
  • 17Gibson
  • 29Kesler-Hayden
  • 18Azaz
  • 4Houghton
  • 28Cundle
  • 10Whittaker
  • 9Hardie
  • 2Mumba

Substitutes

  • 5Pleguezuelo
  • 7Butcher
  • 11Wright
  • 14Miller
  • 16Warrington
  • 19Wright
  • 20Randell
  • 23Waine
  • 25Burton

Southampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 5Stephens
  • 3Manning
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 24Charles
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 11Tella
  • 10Adams
  • 23Edozie

Substitutes

  • 7Aribo
  • 13Lumley
  • 14Bree
  • 15Perraud
  • 18Mara
  • 25Lyanco
  • 27Amo-Ameyaw
  • 32Doyle
  • 34Ballard
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Shea Charles (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Shea Charles (Southampton).

  4. Post update

    Luke Cundle (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Cundle.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Cundle.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

