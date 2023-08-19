Close menu
League One
CambridgeCambridge United15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bolton43019369
2Peterborough33005149
3Stevenage33005149
4Portsmouth32106157
5Cambridge32015236
6Oxford Utd32013306
7Shrewsbury32013306
8Blackpool31202025
9Bristol Rovers31204315
10Barnsley31119454
11Exeter31113124
12Lincoln City31115504
13Port Vale311117-64
14Derby31025413
15Charlton310223-13
16Wycombe310238-53
17Wigan43107342
18Carlisle302123-12
19Reading310212-12
20Northampton301235-21
21Fleetwood301226-41
22Cheltenham300305-50
23Leyton Orient300328-60
24Burton300317-60
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC