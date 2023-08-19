Cambridge United v Bristol Rovers

CambridgeCambridge United15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bolton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Peterborough
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|9
|3
|Stevenage
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|9
|4
|Portsmouth
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|7
|5
|Cambridge
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|6
|6
|Oxford Utd
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|7
|Shrewsbury
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|8
|Blackpool
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|9
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|1
|5
|10
|Barnsley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|4
|11
|Exeter
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|12
|Lincoln City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|13
|Port Vale
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|4
|14
|Derby
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|3
|15
|Charlton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|16
|Wycombe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|17
|Wigan
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|2
|18
|Carlisle
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|19
|Reading
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|20
|Northampton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|21
|Fleetwood
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|22
|Cheltenham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|23
|Leyton Orient
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0
|24
|Burton
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0
