League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers0WiganWigan Athletic3

Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Baxter
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 3Iredale
  • 8Sheehan
  • 12Dacres-Cogley
  • 16Morley
  • 22Dempsey
  • 27Williams
  • 14Adeboyejo
  • 11Nlundulu

Substitutes

  • 4Thomason
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 9Bödvarsson
  • 15Forrester
  • 19Maghoma
  • 26Ashworth
  • 35Jerome

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tickle
  • 7Clare
  • 6Hughes
  • 2Watts
  • 3Pearce
  • 8Smith
  • 26Adeeko
  • 11HumphrysBooked at 45mins
  • 19Lang
  • 20McManaman
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 4Morrison
  • 12Amos
  • 14Jones
  • 21Smith
  • 22Sze
  • 24Balagizi
  • 28Magennis
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamBoltonAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Bolton Wanderers 0, Wigan Athletic 3. Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Dacres-Cogley (Bolton Wanderers) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Randell Williams with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic).

  5. Booking

    Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Randell Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Victor Adeboyejo (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Randell Williams.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Nlundulu.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Humphrys.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).

  13. Post update

    Sean Clare (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Morley.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kelland Watts (Wigan Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Adeboyejo.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers).

  19. Post update

    Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley with a cross.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bolton43019369
2Peterborough33005149
3Stevenage33005149
4Portsmouth32106157
5Cambridge32015236
6Oxford Utd32013306
7Shrewsbury32013306
8Blackpool31202025
9Bristol Rovers31204315
10Barnsley31119454
11Exeter31113124
12Lincoln City31115504
13Port Vale311117-64
14Derby31025413
15Charlton310223-13
16Wycombe310238-53
17Wigan43107342
18Carlisle302123-12
19Reading310212-12
20Northampton301235-21
21Fleetwood301226-41
22Cheltenham300305-50
23Leyton Orient300328-60
24Burton300317-60
View full League One table

