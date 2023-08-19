Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic

Goal! Bolton Wanderers 0, Wigan Athletic 3. Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Baxter
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 3Iredale
- 8Sheehan
- 12Dacres-Cogley
- 16Morley
- 22Dempsey
- 27Williams
- 14Adeboyejo
- 11Nlundulu
Substitutes
- 4Thomason
- 7Mendes Gomes
- 9Bödvarsson
- 15Forrester
- 19Maghoma
- 26Ashworth
- 35Jerome
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tickle
- 7Clare
- 6Hughes
- 2Watts
- 3Pearce
- 8Smith
- 26Adeeko
- 11HumphrysBooked at 45mins
- 19Lang
- 20McManaman
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 4Morrison
- 12Amos
- 14Jones
- 21Smith
- 22Sze
- 24Balagizi
- 28Magennis
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt blocked. Josh Dacres-Cogley (Bolton Wanderers) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Randell Williams with a cross.
Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic).
Booking
Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Randell Williams (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Victor Adeboyejo (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Randell Williams.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Nlundulu.
Attempt saved. Daniel Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
Attempt blocked. Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Humphrys.
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers).
Sean Clare (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Morley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kelland Watts (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Aaron Morley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Adeboyejo.
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers).
Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Daniel Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Dacres-Cogley with a cross.
