Close menu
League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0Lincoln CityLincoln City1

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments3

Ethan Hamilton scored the winner to help Lincoln to a 1-0 victory at Shrewsbury in League One.

The recent signing from Accrington struck his first goal for the club to stretch the Imps' unbeaten league run to three games.

The hosts went close on the half-hour mark when Jordan Shipley drove a low cross into the heart of the box, which Ryan Bowman met but turned wide.

Shrewsbury had another chance two minutes later when Dan Udoh played a creative ball over the top to Taylor Perry.

The young midfielder darted into the box but Lukas Jensen blocked his close-range effort.

The Imps went close in the 55th minute when the ball landed at the feet of Hamilton on the edge of the box but Marko Marosi parried his effort away.

Shrewsbury responded a minute later from a corner, which reached Chey Dunkley in the middle of the box. The Shrews skipper's header looked destined for the top corner but Jensen managed to get a hand to it.

The visitors took the lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when Hamilton found the bottom corner from inside the box.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Feeney
  • 22Dunkley
  • 4AndersonBooked at 78mins
  • 7Winchester
  • 14Perry
  • 20BaylissSubstituted forWattsat 88'minutes
  • 42KennehSubstituted forSobowaleat 82'minutes
  • 26ShipleyBooked at 19mins
  • 9Bowman
  • 11Udoh

Substitutes

  • 3Benning
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 15Sobowale
  • 17Bennett
  • 19Hernes
  • 33Flanagan
  • 37Watts

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1JensenBooked at 88mins
  • 15O'ConnorBooked at 31mins
  • 5Jackson
  • 23RoughanBooked at 40mins
  • 2SørensenBooked at 49mins
  • 11HamiltonSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
  • 6Erhahon
  • 16Burroughs
  • 7Hackett-Fairchild
  • 14MândroiuSubstituted forBishopat 60'minutes
  • 19WalkerSubstituted forHouseat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 8Smith
  • 10Bishop
  • 12Wright
  • 17Duffy
  • 18House
  • 25Mitchell
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
5,602

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Lincoln City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Lincoln City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Morgan Feeney (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Perry.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Harvey Watts replaces Tom Bayliss.

  5. Booking

    Lukas Jensen (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Adam Jackson.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Lincoln City. Teddy Bishop tries a through ball, but Ben House is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).

  9. Post update

    Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tunmise Sobowale replaces Nohan Kenneh.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Lincoln City. Alistair Smith replaces Ethan Hamilton.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Shrewsbury Town 0, Lincoln City 1. Ethan Hamilton (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lasse Sørensen following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

  14. Booking

    Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury Town).

  16. Post update

    Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Jackson (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lasse Sørensen with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury Town).

  19. Post update

    Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Jack Burroughs (Lincoln City).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by 110 goals in 75, today at 18:15

    Now if we hadn’t of thrown away the two goal lead with 5 mins to go on Tuesday … riding our luck a bit

  • Comment posted by True Shrew, today at 18:12

    We need to be more clinical in front of goal, it wasn't as if we didn't have the chances today but we failed to put any away.

  • Comment posted by lindrick, today at 18:11

    Good win for the Imps

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge43017259
2Bolton43019549
3Peterborough43015239
4Oxford Utd43016429
5Stevenage43015329
6Portsmouth42206158
7Exeter42115147
8Lincoln City42116517
9Port Vale421149-57
10Derby42026426
11Blackpool41302026
12Shrewsbury420234-16
13Reading42023215
14Bristol Rovers412145-15
15Barnsley411210734
16Northampton411245-14
17Wycombe411238-54
18Charlton410346-23
19Wigan43109362
20Carlisle402225-32
21Fleetwood401327-51
22Cheltenham401305-51
23Leyton Orient401328-61
24Burton401317-61
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC