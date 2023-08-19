Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Salford City

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGee
  • 2O'Connor
  • 5Davies
  • 6Turnbull
  • 3Leake
  • 7Morris
  • 14Dennis
  • 8Hendry
  • 20Taylor
  • 9Norris
  • 18Jennings

Substitutes

  • 4Walker
  • 11Hawkes
  • 12Jolley
  • 13Murphy
  • 16Merrie
  • 21Yarney
  • 22Lewis

Salford

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cairns
  • 29Garbutt
  • 42Vassell
  • 16Tilt
  • 24Bolton
  • 8Lund
  • 14Mallan
  • 32Shephard
  • 18McAleny
  • 17Smith
  • 9Hendry

Substitutes

  • 5Mariappa
  • 7Watson
  • 10Bailey
  • 11McLennan
  • 13Wright
  • 23Berkoe
  • 36Dackers
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham33003039
2Barrow32105327
3Crawley32104227
4MK Dons32017526
5Mansfield31207435
6Crewe31208625
7Wimbledon31203125
8Accrington31114224
9Grimsby31114314
10Swindon21104314
11Wrexham31118804
12Salford31113304
13Bradford31113304
14Morecambe311124-24
15Notts County311147-34
16Sutton United31026423
17Tranmere31024313
18Newport310267-13
19Walsall310257-23
20Forest Green310224-23
21Harrogate310214-33
22Stockport301224-21
23Doncaster301227-51
24Colchester200214-30
