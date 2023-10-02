Close menu
Luton Town v Burnley preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Luton captain Tom Lockyer is available despite being substituted against Everton after a blow to the eye affected his vision.

Reece Burke is also fit despite being forced off at Goodison with a groin issue so manager Rob Edwards expects to have an unchanged matchday squad.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster is back in contention after completing a ban.

The Clarets could again be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who missed the defeat at Newcastle because of injury.

Manuel Benson sat out that game with a swollen ankle, while Nathan Redmon is not expected back until after the international break.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Luton are winless in six league games against Burnley since a 2-0 away win in the third tier in March 2000 (D3, L3).
  • This is their first top-flight meeting since 1974-75, when Burnley won 1-0 at home and 3-2 away.

Luton Town

  • Luton are vying to win a top-flight home game for the first time since defeating Aston Villa 2-0 on 25 April 1992.
  • The Hatters can also claim back-to-back top-flight victories, a feat they last achieved with a sequence of three straight wins in December 1991.
  • They are unbeaten in 15 midweek home league matches since losing 2-0 to Cardiff in February 2021 (W8, D7).
  • Carlton Morris, who has scored three of Luton's five Premier League goals, can become the first Hatters player to score in three consecutive top-flight fixtures since Mick Harford in April 1992.

Burnley

  • Vincent Kompany's side have taken one point from a possible 18 in the Premier League.
  • The Clarets have never lost six or more of their opening seven matches in a league season.
  • They are winless in 10 top-flight fixtures since a 2-1 victory at Watford in April 2022 (D2, L8).
  • However, Burnley are unbeaten in 16 midweek league games since a 2-0 defeat by Leicester in March 2022 (W8, D8).

Tuesday 3rd October 2023

