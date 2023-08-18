Liverpool summer signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are set to make their home debuts.

Fellow midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have resumed training after respective hip and groin issues but may lack match fitness.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 24, is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance for the Reds.

Bournemouth are without a number of injured players, including Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier and Dango Outtara.

Marcos Senesi was withdrawn after an hour against West Ham but the defender was only suffering from cramp and should be available.

Head-to-head

However, their solitary shut-out came in the most recent meeting,

The Cherries have kept one clean sheet in 12 Premier League matches against the Reds, conceding a total of 36 goals.

Bournemouth are winless in all six of their league games away to Liverpool (D1, L5), including a 9-0 defeat at Anfield 12 months ago.

Liverpool

The Reds have not lost their first Premier League home game of the season since a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in 2003.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 league fixtures (W7, D5) but have drawn their last three top-flight matches - they have not shared the points in four successive games since 2008.

The Reds have failed to score only once in their past 42 Premier League home games - January's goalless draw with Chelsea - while their only defeat in this period was a 2-1 loss to Leeds on 29 October 2022.

They had just 34.6% possession in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Chelsea, their fourth lowest total in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah has scored eight goals in eight Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, though he didn't net in either meeting last season.

Salah is one short of 200 goal involvements in the Premier League (139 goals, 60 assists).