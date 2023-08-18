Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil has no fresh injury concerns and could name the same side that impressed in the 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Monday.

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan will hope to replace Pablo Sarabia after his cameo from the bench at Old Trafford.

Roberto de Zerbi is unlikely to make many changes to his Brighton team after their convincing opening-day victory.

Joel Veltman and Evan Ferguson might come into the side, while Adam Webster could be included after a minor issue.

Tariq Lamptey is back in training following a knee injury, while Adam Lallana remains out with a thigh problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won just six of their 38 league matches with Brighton, drawing 14 and losing 18.

The Seagulls have won three consecutive Premier League games against Wolves, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Roberto de Zerbi has won both of his managerial encounters with Gary O'Neil, with his Brighton side winning 1-0 at home and 2-0 away against O'Neil's Bournemouth last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton have failed to win their first home league game in all five seasons since their return to the top flight in 2018, drawing three and losing two.

Wolves have lost both of their opening two league games in only one of the past 19 seasons.

The Old Gold have won seven of their 10 Premier League home games in 2023 (D1, L2).

Their shot conversion rate of 7.1% is the lowest of any Premier League side, excluding promoted clubs, since the start of last season - they've scored 31 goals from 435 shots in this time.

Wolves have failed to score in 45 Premier League games since the start of 2020-21, more than any other side.

Gary O'Neil's side had 23 attempts on goal with an expected goals total of 2.35 in their 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Monday.

Brighton & Hove Albion