TEAM NEWS

Fulham may again be without midfielder Joao Palhinha, who missed their opening game with a shoulder injury.

It remains to be seen whether striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, a transfer target for Saudi club Al-Hilal, is involved.

Brentford defender Ben Mee may return to contention after sitting out last weekend's draw against Tottenham with a calf injury.

Mathias Jensen will be assessed after limping off in that game with a thigh strain.

Fellow midfielder Frank Onyeka is hoping to have shaken off a hamstring problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have won just one of their last seven league games against Brentford (D2, L4), though that victory did come last season.

Brentford have lost just two of their past 16 away league fixtures against Fulham (W6, D8), a run stretching back to 1981.

Both matches last season ended with the home team winning 3-2.

The last three league meetings (excluding play-off matches) have featured a goal in the 90th minute or later.

Fulham

Fulham could win their opening two games of a top-flight season for the first time at the 29th attempt.

They have won their opening league home match in only one of their previous eight Premier League seasons (D3, L4), a 5-0 victory against Norwich City in 2012.

Only one of Fulham's last seven Premier League clean sheets have come at home.

Raul Jimenez has failed to score in each of his last 24 Premier League appearances.

But no player has provided more Premier League assists for Jimenez than the seven contributed by his former Wolves team-mate Adama Traore, who joined Fulham last weekend.

Brentford