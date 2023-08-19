Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic

First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Oldham Athletic 0.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Tyrer
- 22Sheckleford
- 21Palmer
- 26Oldaker
- 3Horton
- 5Grimes
- 4Naylor
- 17Dobra
- 7Mandeville
- 11Colclough
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 10Jacobs
- 12Williams
- 18Berry
- 27Quigley
- 28Banks
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Hudson
- 23Freeman
- 4Hogan
- 6Shelton
- 14Sheron
- 16Raglan
- 3Kitching
- 22Dickenson
- 7Willoughby
- 10NuttallBooked at 32mins
- 30Norwood
Substitutes
- 5Hobson
- 9Fondop-Talum
- 18Tollitt
- 19Gardner
- 25Reid
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Joe Nuttall (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.