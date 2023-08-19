Close menu
National League
AltrinchamAltrincham15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium, England

Altrincham v Boreham Wood

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 29Ross
  • 5Jones
  • 6Osborne
  • 10Conn-Clarke
  • 8Marriott
  • 7Kosylo
  • 9Linney
  • 11Amaluzor
  • 15Cooper
  • 16Roscoe-Byrne
  • 2Banks

Substitutes

  • 4Baines
  • 14Angus
  • 19Wilson
  • 22Jones

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 12Fyfield
  • 5Bush
  • 17O'Neil
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 15Agbontohoma
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 7Whelan
  • 8Sagaf
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 21Appiah

Substitutes

  • 2Coxe
  • 6Stephens
  • 10Marsh
  • 13Abayomi
  • 16Owens
Referee:
Aaron Bannister

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield4310117410
2Barnet32108537
3Solihull Moors32105327
4Southend32017256
5Hartlepool32017526
6Ebbsfleet32014226
7Halifax32014316
8Altrincham31206515
9Wealdstone31203215
10Gateshead31117614
11Boreham Wood31115414
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Oldham411278-14
16Fylde311167-14
17Eastleigh30304403
18Rochdale310234-13
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
View full National League table

