Altrincham v Boreham Wood

AltrinchamAltrincham15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 29Ross
- 5Jones
- 6Osborne
- 10Conn-Clarke
- 8Marriott
- 7Kosylo
- 9Linney
- 11Amaluzor
- 15Cooper
- 16Roscoe-Byrne
- 2Banks
Substitutes
- 4Baines
- 14Angus
- 19Wilson
- 22Jones
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 12Fyfield
- 5Bush
- 17O'Neil
- 3Ilesanmi
- 15Agbontohoma
- 19Esteves Sousa
- 7Whelan
- 8Sagaf
- 9Ndlovu
- 21Appiah
Substitutes
- 2Coxe
- 6Stephens
- 10Marsh
- 13Abayomi
- 16Owens
- Referee:
- Aaron Bannister
Match report to follow.