National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 3Beckwith
  • 4De Havilland
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 9McCoulsky
  • 6Lokko
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 16Pettit
  • 17Smith
  • 20Clerima
  • 27Adams

Substitutes

  • 2Asare
  • 7Parsons
  • 12Keetch
  • 24Massey
  • 26Kinsella

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 3Johnson
  • 4Tavares
  • 9Effiong
  • 7Vincent
  • 6Hessenthaler
  • 8Rees
  • 11Weston
  • 16Phipps
  • 17Kendall
  • 19Ling

Substitutes

  • Terry
  • 13Strizovic
  • 22Ibie
  • 25Blair
  • 31Mussa
Referee:
Dale Baines

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield4310117410
2Barnet32108537
3Solihull Moors32105327
4Southend32017256
5Hartlepool32017526
6Ebbsfleet32014226
7Halifax32014316
8Altrincham31206515
9Wealdstone31203215
10Gateshead31117614
11Boreham Wood31115414
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Oldham411278-14
16Fylde311167-14
17Eastleigh30304403
18Rochdale310234-13
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
View full National League table

