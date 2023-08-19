Aldershot Town v York City

AldershotAldershot Town15:00YorkYork City
Line-ups
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1van Stappershoef
- 2Mnoga
- 3Harfield
- 8Frost
- 5Rowe
- 4Harries
- 7O'Keefe
- 9Tolaj
- 10Stokes
- 17Jones
- 22Barham
Substitutes
- 11Glover
- 18Scott
- 21Burnett
- 24Mullins
- 39Thomas
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Stockdale
- 2Fallowfield
- 5Cordner
- 10De Castro
- 8Dyson
- 6McLaughlin
- 9Akinyemi
- 11Kouhyar
- 12Harriott
- 15Howe
- 22Andoh
Substitutes
- 14John-Lewis
- 23Siziba
- 25Campbell
- 26Hancox
- 36Latty-Fairweather
- Referee:
- David Richardson
Match report to follow.