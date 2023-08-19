Close menu
National League
AldershotAldershot Town15:00YorkYork City
Venue: The EBB Stadium, England

Aldershot Town v York City

Line-ups

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1van Stappershoef
  • 2Mnoga
  • 3Harfield
  • 8Frost
  • 5Rowe
  • 4Harries
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 9Tolaj
  • 10Stokes
  • 17Jones
  • 22Barham

Substitutes

  • 11Glover
  • 18Scott
  • 21Burnett
  • 24Mullins
  • 39Thomas

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 5Cordner
  • 10De Castro
  • 8Dyson
  • 6McLaughlin
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 11Kouhyar
  • 12Harriott
  • 15Howe
  • 22Andoh

Substitutes

  • 14John-Lewis
  • 23Siziba
  • 25Campbell
  • 26Hancox
  • 36Latty-Fairweather
Referee:
David Richardson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield4310117410
2Barnet32108537
3Solihull Moors32105327
4Southend32017256
5Hartlepool32017526
6Ebbsfleet32014226
7Halifax32014316
8Altrincham31206515
9Wealdstone31203215
10Gateshead31117614
11Boreham Wood31115414
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Oldham411278-14
16Fylde311167-14
17Eastleigh30304403
18Rochdale310234-13
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
View full National League table

