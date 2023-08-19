FC Halifax Town v Oxford City

HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Oxford CityOxford City
Line-ups
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 2Golden
- 3Galvin
- 8Hunter
- 16Keane
- 6Stott
- 5Senior
- 12Evans
- 22Oluwabori
- 10Cooke
- 9Harker
Substitutes
- 4Summerfield
- 7Capello
- 17Wright
- 19Cosgrave
- 23Cummings
Oxford City
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Haigh
- 2Burley
- 3Miccio
- 8Fleet
- 5Kirby
- 4Ashby
- 7Coyle
- 14Parker
- 17Fonkeu
- 18William-Bushell
- 19Carroll
Substitutes
- 6Harrison
- 16Potter
- 20Humphrey-Ewers
- 21Wilson
- 22Moore
- Referee:
- David Mcnamara
Match report to follow.