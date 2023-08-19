Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Oxford CityOxford City
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Oxford City

From the section National League

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 3Galvin
  • 8Hunter
  • 16Keane
  • 6Stott
  • 5Senior
  • 12Evans
  • 22Oluwabori
  • 10Cooke
  • 9Harker

Substitutes

  • 4Summerfield
  • 7Capello
  • 17Wright
  • 19Cosgrave
  • 23Cummings

Oxford City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Haigh
  • 2Burley
  • 3Miccio
  • 8Fleet
  • 5Kirby
  • 4Ashby
  • 7Coyle
  • 14Parker
  • 17Fonkeu
  • 18William-Bushell
  • 19Carroll

Substitutes

  • 6Harrison
  • 16Potter
  • 20Humphrey-Ewers
  • 21Wilson
  • 22Moore
Referee:
David Mcnamara

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield4310117410
2Barnet32108537
3Solihull Moors32105327
4Southend32017256
5Hartlepool32017526
6Ebbsfleet32014226
7Halifax32014316
8Altrincham31206515
9Wealdstone31203215
10Gateshead31117614
11Boreham Wood31115414
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Oldham411278-14
16Fylde311167-14
17Eastleigh30304403
18Rochdale310234-13
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
