National League
BarnetBarnet15:00WokingWoking
Venue: The Hive Stadium, England

Barnet v Woking

From the section National League

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 3Coker
  • 14Pritchard
  • 9Kabamba
  • 4Collinge
  • 11Kanu
  • 18Hartigan
  • 22Oluwo
  • 30Potter
  • 33Brunt

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 8Gorman
  • 10Stead
  • 21Wynter
  • 25Barratt

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Day
  • 2Moss
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 12Robinson
  • 10Amond
  • 5Taylor
  • 11Lewis
  • 14Browne
  • 25Akinola
  • 19Wakefield
  • 28Habergham

Substitutes

  • 3Casey
  • 7Korboa
  • 8Willmott
  • 22Jaaskelainen
  • 26Boateng
Referee:
Wayne Cartmel

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield4310117410
2Barnet32108537
3Solihull Moors32105327
4Southend32017256
5Hartlepool32017526
6Ebbsfleet32014226
7Halifax32014316
8Altrincham31206515
9Wealdstone31203215
10Gateshead31117614
11Boreham Wood31115414
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Oldham411278-14
16Fylde311167-14
17Eastleigh30304403
18Rochdale310234-13
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
View full National League table

