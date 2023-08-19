Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead v Ebbsfleet United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield4400116512
2Barnet32108537
3Solihull Moors32105327
4Southend32017256
5Hartlepool32017526
6Ebbsfleet32014226
7Halifax32014316
8Altrincham31206515
9Wealdstone31203215
10Gateshead31117614
11Boreham Wood31115414
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Fylde311167-14
16Eastleigh30304403
17Rochdale310234-13
18Oldham410368-23
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
