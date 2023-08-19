Close menu
National League
RochdaleRochdale15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moulden
  • 3John
  • 4East
  • 9Mitchell
  • 7Sinclair
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 8Clayton
  • 13Keohane
  • 20Gilmour
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 10Rodney
  • 14McDermott
  • 15Nevett
  • 16Oduroh
  • 17Afuye

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 3Clampin
  • 5Martin
  • 12Langston
  • 8Taylor
  • 7Carter
  • 9McCallum
  • 14Hodson
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 17Maguire
  • 20Quigley

Substitutes

  • 6Francillette
  • 10Barlow
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 13Scott
  • 21Rutherford
Referee:
Jason Richardson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield4310117410
2Barnet32108537
3Solihull Moors32105327
4Southend32017256
5Hartlepool32017526
6Ebbsfleet32014226
7Halifax32014316
8Altrincham31206515
9Wealdstone31203215
10Gateshead31117614
11Boreham Wood31115414
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Oldham411278-14
16Fylde311167-14
17Eastleigh30304403
18Rochdale310234-13
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
View full National League table

