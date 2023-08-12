Close menu

Sheffield United transfer news: Gustavo Hamer joins Blades for an undisclosed fee

Last updated on

Gustavo Hamer
Gustavo Hamer scored 11 goals for Coventry City during the 2022-23 season

Sheffield United have signed Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Hamer, 26, joined Coventry in 2020 and helped the club reach the Championship play-offs last season.

Newly promoted Sheffield United face Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game on Saturday at 15:00 BST.

The Brazil-born Dutchman said playing in England's top flight was "every little boy's dream" and added the Blades are a "massive club".

"I've played here before with Coventry and I remember the song when the players walk out, it's amazing, thrilling," he told the club's website. external-link

Hamer, who scored 19 goals in 132 appearances for the Sky Blues, is Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom's sixth signing of the summer.

"Gustavo is someone I've admired for a few years," said Heckingbottom. "Mainly because of his high energy, high work-rate performances and his bravery to take the ball in difficult positions.

"His quality has improved year on year and we hope that continues in his time with the Blades."

