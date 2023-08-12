Close menu

Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich ending record-breaking Tottenham career

England captain Harry Kane has joined German champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, ending his record-breaking career at Tottenham.

The striker has signed a deal worth more than 110m euros (£95m) and could make his debut in Saturday's German Super Cup game against RB Leipzig.

Kane, 30, leaves Premier League Spurs as their all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

In a social media post he said he "felt this was the time to leave" Spurs.

Kane was linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021, and his future had been uncertain this summer because he only had one year left on his contract at Spurs.

He was also linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid earlier this summer, before Bayern made their move. After having several bids rejected, a deal was agreed on Thursday, with Kane flying to Munich on Friday to finalise matters.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said the club had "reluctantly agreed to his transfer".

"We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term," Levy said.

"Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer."

Kane is Bayern's 'dream player'

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times - in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 - and with 213 goals from 320 games in the English top flight, needed just 48 more to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record.

Kane, who is England's all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals and was the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup, has never won a major trophy with club or country.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career," said Kane, who will wear the number nine shirt at Bayern and has signed until 2027.

"This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here."

Bayern Munich claimed their 33rd Bundesliga title last season - and 11th in a row - and have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen said their pursuit had been "a long process" but that Kane was their "absolute dream player right from the start".

"He is a perfect fit for us and the club's DNA in terms of both football and character," he added.

"World-class centre forwards have always been an important factor when FC Bayern has celebrated its greatest triumphs, and we're convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story

"Our fans can look forward to one of the best goal scorers of our time."

Club president Herbert Hainer said the transfer required "tenacity, bite and perseverance", adding: "Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga."

'It's not a goodbye' - Kane's message

Kane joined Spurs' academy in 2004, signing his first professional contract in 2010 and making his senior debut in 2011.

Loan spells away from the club followed before he returned to establish himself as Spurs' main striker in the 2014-15 season, scoring 31 goals in all competitions and winning the PFA Young Player of the Year Award.

He passed Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer in February 2023 with his 267th club goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City and finished last season with 30 Premier League goals as Spurs ended a difficult season in eighth place.

Kane posted a video on social media saying: "Obviously, a lot of emotions going through me right now and sad to be leaving the club I've spent 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy, to a 30-year-old man.

"There have been so many great moments and special memories; memories I will cherish forever."

He added: "I felt this was the time to leave. I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved talk."I think it's important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies.

"It's not a goodbye because you never know how things will pan out in the future."

Levy said Kane was a "model professional" and "an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps".

"We have seen a product of our academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football's elite strikers," added Levy.

"It has been a truly remarkable journey.

"I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records - we wish him and his family all the best for the future.

"It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He's a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history."

Spurs face Brentford in their first match of the season on Sunday and manager Ange Postecoglou said the club would "move forward without Harry".

  • Comment posted by Ferroequinologist, today at 09:00

    Finally! Good for him. It's a really good move for Kane. He'll want to win some trophies and Bayern can offer that.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:08

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      yeh but the pl goal record is worth more than any trophy bayern tbh

  • Comment posted by Tim Hill, today at 09:00

    Kane deserves a chance to win medals with a top club. Don't blame him for leaving.

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 09:18

      Stephen James walters replied:
      I wonder what Kane will think if Spurs win a trophy this season

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:02

    Probably good for him and England as they play less games in Germany and have a winter break

    • Reply posted by still_laughing , today at 09:14

      still_laughing replied:
      Not when you’re competing on several fronts including champions league. There’s 6 extra games.

  • Comment posted by Davel3003, today at 09:01

    All I can say is to say Spurs have been lucky to have had you, as have England. All the very best of luck in Germany - I hope you are successful. From a lifelong CHELSEA fan!!! Dave.

    • Reply posted by barrios, today at 09:08

      barrios replied:
      Lovely and kind thing to say, Dave

  • Comment posted by Mortons9, today at 09:02

    Fine servant of the club and doing the right thing to go for money now rather than on a free next year. Hope he gets the send off he deserves from fans.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 09:25

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Cowardly move from Kane; caving in to Levy instead of backing himself. He should wait until next season and then pick his team.

      Players were supposed to be empowered by the Bosman ruling but the reality is none of them have the balls to play out their contract and move on under their own terms.

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 09:05

    Harry Kane good luck in Germany 🇩🇪

  • Comment posted by CK, today at 09:05

    Thanks for your years of service Harry. We truly hold you in our hearts and you will be missed in more ways than just the football. My only regret is that you never won any major trophies with us. A true Spurs legend, best of luck to you.

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 09:11

      ajackson replied:
      Not a trophy, but taking Spurs to the Champions League Final was a huge achievement

  • Comment posted by WonderBeard, today at 09:06

    Good for him. He'll finally be free from Levy.

    All the best to him and his family.

    From a Liverpool fan.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 09:06

    To be honest, this is fantastic news. Probably Englands best striker being exported to the best team in Germany to compete at the highest level.
    All the best to him and I’m sure this will only make him a better player on the international stage.

    • Reply posted by Cricketerno1, today at 09:10

      Cricketerno1 replied:
      Kanes got 3 years in him
      Being at Bayern will help him and he deserves a few trophies before he hangs them up , a legend and Spurs should respect what he’s achieved

  • Comment posted by Youth 4 Economy, today at 09:06

    Shearer is punching the air right now

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:00

    Good luck to him. Deserves some trophies to show for his ability.

    • Reply posted by petfenn, today at 09:18

      petfenn replied:
      He had plenty of chances at Spurs but always failed to turn up in the big games , £95m for a jinx is outstanding

  • Comment posted by Displayme, today at 09:04

    Mixed emotions, very sad to see Harry leave after all he has done for the club. But good luck and all the best for the future.

    • Reply posted by Johnny Todd, today at 10:05

      Johnny Todd replied:
      and now Brazil's Centre Forward Richarlison can get a settled run in the team and start banging them in

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 09:03

    Good luck, Harry. Great for the England national team with Kane, Bellingham, Rice all moving to better themselves. Roll on next summer in Germany. Kane to score the winner in the final 👍

    • Reply posted by BritFirst, today at 09:21

      BritFirst replied:
      What does Rice actually do that warrants a 110 million pound transfer fee?

  • Comment posted by WingedMonkey, today at 09:03

    This came out of nowhere… /s

    Pleased for Kane - he deserves some silverware and Champions League football and hopefully he can extend his career by playing in a very good but slightly less grinding league. He may even have more energy for England games. Spurs will miss him, but this is still a great deal for a 30-year-old in the last year of his contract.

    • Reply posted by Shotgun, today at 09:29

      Shotgun replied:
      Great deal for grubby little man Levy you mean don't you.

  • Comment posted by scanattack, today at 09:05

    Good luck Harry! He has been an exceptional asset and leading light for Spurs for two decades! His loyalty and goals will be sorely missed, but no one can begrudge him the opportunity to collect some silverware. As every door closes a new one opens, COYS!

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 09:26

      Sam replied:
      Isn't he only thirty?

  • Comment posted by Lovely Day, today at 09:01

    Best of luck..

    • Reply posted by cooperman, today at 09:33

      cooperman replied:
      He'll change his mind at the airport

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 09:05

    Right thing for player and club financially. Big hole to fill though.

    • Reply posted by CEP, today at 09:09

      CEP replied:
      They could have got more if Levy hadn't stopped him going to another PL Team

  • Comment posted by Rybo86, today at 09:06

    Thankfully only 2 more breaking news stories to go with this one, we will no doubt be surprised to hear he’s having a medical before being told he’s singed.

    • Reply posted by Daz, today at 09:09

      Daz replied:
      why would he need to be singed - bit harsh if they are now having to burn players although could save money on shirt logo sponsorship

  • Comment posted by camol121, today at 09:01

    Good luck Harry, hope you win the football x

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 09:41

      RichardRichard replied:
      He will if he gets a hat-trick.

  • Comment posted by karl , today at 09:01

    Gutting for us football fans but all the best Harry

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 09:03

      Quiverbow replied:
      Not at all 'gutting'.

