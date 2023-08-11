Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic star Reo Hatate could emerge as a target for Brighton again after manager Roberto De Zerbi revealed he is in the market for a midfielder. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic have agreed a £3m fee to sign Gustaf Lagerbielke from Elfsborg in Sweden and the defender will arrive in Scotland next week to undergo a medical (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are also in the market for a right-back, winger and striker for the Champions League group stages. (Daily Record) external-link

One unnamed club from France and one from the German Bundesliga are considering moves for Celtic winger Liel Abada. (Sky Sports) external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale is looking for one more signing in the summer transfer window - and he wants it to be a replacement for winger Ryan Kent, now with Fenerbahce in Turkey. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers are once again linked with Honduran winger Luis Palma, who plays for Greek club Aris, following Michael Beale's comments on seeking a wide forward. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manchester United, Hull City and Polish side Rakow Czestochowa are interested in Rangers' back-up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts midfielder Barrie McKay is nearing a return from injury and has an outside chance of featuring in next week's European tie against Rosenborg at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link