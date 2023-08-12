Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paris St-Germain have signed France forward Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for £43.5m (50.4m euros).

Dembele, 26, joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for £135m in 2017 and scored 40 goals in 185 games, winning three La Liga titles.

The 2018 World Cup winner has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

"I am very happy to join Paris St-Germain and can't wait to play in my new colours," said Dembele.

"I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club's fans proud."

Dembele, who also won the Copa del Rey twice, signed a new two-year contract at Barcelona last year.

Barca coach Xavi confirmed earlier this month that Dembele wanted to leave the club.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Dembele would be an "important and committed player" for the French side.

He added: "The passion and determination shown by Ousmane as he has signed for PSG is fantastic and perfectly corresponds to the attitude required of all of our players."

