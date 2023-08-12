Close menu

Burnley transfer news: Wilson Odobert moves to Turf Moor for undisclosed fee

Wilson Odobert celebrates scoring for France at the Under-20 World Cup
Wilson Odobert (right) has been capped three times by France's Under-20 side and scored one goal

Burnley have signed France Under-20 forward Wilson Odobert for an undisclosed fee on a five-year contract.

The 18-year-old joins from French side Troyes, who were relegated from Ligue 1 last season.

Odobert came through Paris St-Germain's academy but rejected a professional contract with the club in order to play first-team football with Troyes.

"The project here excited me," Odobert told Burnley's website. external-link

"I really liked it. The manager, the team, the town. I really love it and it's a really good project for me.

"I want to play as much as possible at Burnley, do as well as I can with the team, stay in the team and play the best I possibly can for the club."

Odobert made 32 appearances for Troyes last season, scoring four goals.

Burnley were beaten 3-0 by Treble winners Manchester City at Turf Moor on Friday in their opening Premier League game.

