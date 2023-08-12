Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Glentoran 1-2 Larne Highlights

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has praised his side for bouncing back from their 4-4 draw with Dungannon Swifts by beating Glentoran 2-1 on Friday night.

All the goals in the early-season battle of two of the Premiership's heavyweights came in the second half.

Miceal Glynn and Andy Ryan strikes had Larne 2-0 ahead, before Bobby Burns pulled one back for the home side.

"Tonight was about showing everyone what we are all about," said Lynch after the game.

"We came in here with the bit between our teeth. We let ourselves and the fans down on Monday night.

"We rolled our sleeves up and were more 'Larne-like'.

"Miceal came in for Aaron Donnelly, who failed a fitness test, and he grabbed his chance with both hands.

"I thought he was excellent, he had a gashed head but refused point blank to come off the pitch. That shows you what he's all about."

Larne goalscorer Miceal Glynn played on in Friday night's game despite suffering a gashed head

'Edgier as the game went on'

The visitors soaked up some pressure in the latter stages of the east Belfast encounter and Lynch believes the psychological effect of having conceded three late goals against the Swifts four days previous may have lingered.

"There was definitely an edgy part about us the longer it went on. It probably didn't help Cian [Bolger] going off and we had to change our centre backs.

"I think there was an element of Monday night in the back of the players' heads but again the positives are they showed great character, they stood firm, they defended everything that came into that box.

"Glentoran pummelled us at the end with balls into the box, so great credit to them."

'Like a chess game'

Bobby Burns threw Glentoran a lifeline by pulling a goal back

Aidan Wilson had the ball in the net for the Glens in the first half but his effort was chalked off for offside, while Burns' brilliantly taken goal threw his side a lifeline, which they were unable to build on.

"I don't think we deserved to lose the game. I don't think anyone deserved to win it," said home manager Warren Feeney.

"It was like a game of chess. The teams cancelled each other out, it was one of those where a draw would probably have been a fair result.

"But there's no hiding it, we were beaten on two individual errors."

Both sides are in action again on Tuesday night as part of a full programme of fixtures, Larne at home to Ballymena United, and Glentoran away to Loughgall in a match which will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.