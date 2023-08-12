Last updated on .From the section Football

Loren Dykes became Wales' second centurion after Jess Fishlock

Former Wales defender Loren Dykes has returned to Bristol City Women's coaching set-up.

Dykes was a City coach for a season before taking up an assistant role under Wales boss Gemma Grainger, as well as overseeing the Under-17s programme.

She played 105 games for Wales before retiring from professional football in 2021.

"I'm really happy to be back with Bristol City," the 35-year-old said.

"This club is such a big part of my life and it's so pleasing to see the progress that's been made both on and off the pitch.

"It's an exciting time for the club and the fans as we prepare for life back in the top flight. I'm looking forward to what we can all achieve together."