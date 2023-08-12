Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he had to pick striker Eddie Nketiah against Nottingham Forest because of his attitude in training this week.

Nketiah scored his first goal since January as Arsenal started the Premier League season with a 2-1 home win.

The 24-year-old Englishman missed out on a place in the starting XI for the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City last weekend.

"I'm delighted for him because he is a role model," Arteta told TNT Sports.

"Nketiah was very disappointed he did not start against Manchester City, but he came on in the game and had a huge impact, trained like a beast this week, telling me 'I deserve to play'.

"I had to play him because he gave me every reason with his reaction."

Nketiah started only nine league matches last season as Arteta favoured a front three of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli after first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a serious knee injury in December.

Jesus has been ruled out for the first two weeks of this season after another knee operation.

"Everyone wants to play and everyone needs to be ready to play, so it's a good start for me and the team," said Nketiah.

"You never know when you will get an opportunity, but I'm pleased with my contribution.

"I grew up a supporter of the club - this is my home - so it's amazing to hear the fans singing my name at the end."

Former Chelsea and England forward Joe Cole said: "When Nketiah starts, he scores. He has taken his chance and maybe he can kick on and get regular football.

"He is real predator in front of goal and a real goalscorer."

'Saka is the real deal'

Saka scored Arsenal's second goal as he beat ex-Gunners goalkeeper Matt Turner, who joined Forest this week, with a sublime curling strike from the edge of the penalty area.

The 21-year-old England winger scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists in the league last season as Arsenal finished runners-up, five points behind champions City after a disappointing end to the season, having topped the table for 248 days.

"Saka is the real deal. You will be able to put the name among the greatest of this football club," said former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

"He is the truth. He is already showing last season was no fluke."

Summer signings Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice made their league debuts for Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

England midfielder Rice, who captained West Ham to the Europa Conference League title last season before leaving in a deal worth £105m, had a bright performance against Forest and came close to adding Arsenal's third when his low effort from outside the area was superbly turned away by Turner.

"Rice will be transformative," said Cole. "He is one of the few players who will improve Arsenal. The price is hefty but he is worth every penny."

Ferdinand added: "Rice as a human being and character is exactly what Arsenal needed. His ability looks after itself but he is a leader.

"The exciting thing for Declan is how high is his ceiling? If they don't win the league they will be disappointed."

Defender Timber, a £34m arrival from Ajax, limped off in the 50th minute with what appeared to be a calf injury.