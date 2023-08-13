Close menu

Fred: Fenerbahce complete deal for Manchester United midfielder

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fred unveiled by Fernerbahce
Fred originally signed for Manchester United in 2018

Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Brazil international, who joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk for £47m in 2018, called his time at Old Trafford "a true dream".

"Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career," the 30-year-old said on social media.

It is understood United will receive 10m euros (£8.62m), with an additional 5m euros (£4.31m) in potential add-ons.

"I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world," added Fred.

"Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games.

"It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!"

Fred was told that he is unlikely to play a significant role in United manager Erik ten Hag's squad this season.

Fenerbahce's Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Premier League side Fulham were among other clubs to have expressed an interest in the player.

Fred's contract at Old Trafford had been scheduled to expire next summer.

He made 56 appearances for United last season and scored six goals as he helped Ten Hag's side finish third in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League.

Overall, he played 139 times for the club in the top flight, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

"I am very happy to come to Turkey's biggest club with such a great history. I want to be a part of this history too," Fred told Fenerbahce's website.external-link

"My first impressions are very good and positive. Everyone at the club made me feel very welcome. I was extra happy for that too.

"I also want to play big by doing my best, win all the trophies and contribute to all successes. Of course, I want to make the fans happy.

"Now I will play for Fenerbahce fans on this field here. I cannot wait for this. Fenerbahce fans started to support me even before I came here. I will do my best. Let no one doubt that.

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 15:43

    Ten Hag once reffered to Fred as a "mosquito". So hes just been swatted, then buried in Turkey. RUTHLESS.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:42

    Thanks for the laughs Fred - we will miss you.

  • Comment posted by mulugeta, today at 15:39

    Some people may not show up their potential to the fullest. Yet people give credit to their motivation and effort. Fred is one of them!!

  • Comment posted by Jubert, today at 15:38

    May not have been to MUFC standard but I can’t think of many at the club who gave more effort and commitment over the last 5 years.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 15:43

      WilyOldFox replied:
      I think its more Utd lacking standard over the years rather than just a sole player.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 15:38

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 15:36

    With Sancho and Anthony now officially listed as dead wood.

  • Comment posted by youallkissthefeetoftheliberals, today at 15:34

    Strange how the 'loyal mcfc followers since the 60s' care so much about mufc buying and selling players. It's done using money generated not by a despot slipping you a few billion to try and 'polish' his world wide reputation as a draconian dictator

    • Reply posted by Watcha1, today at 15:37

      Watcha1 replied:
      Man u have one of the biggest debts thanks to glaziers

  • Comment posted by Niks, today at 15:30

    Good luck Fred!

    Will remember some of your interesting goals and dogged determination.

    Gave it your all but was sometimes not enough!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:22

    Typical United sign pattern. Overpay for a failure, hype his arrival, sell him for way lesser than the original fee, repeat the cycle. Maguire to follow and Sancho will leave in few years.

  • Comment posted by RedDevil4Life, today at 15:22

    Fred was never going to be a true Man United midfielder, SAF wouldn't have even put him in the reserve team

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 15:37

      WilyOldFox replied:
      SAF wouldn't have signed him. Especially when he was a city target.

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 15:20

    Talk about the fixture list being kind to Utd.First match isn't until Monday and 2nd match not until 5pm.How to say I love Utd without actually saying I love Utd.Good luck to Fred as no doubt he will now play much better

    • Reply posted by youallkissthefeetoftheliberals, today at 15:28

      youallkissthefeetoftheliberals replied:
      Play on Monday night then have to play Saturday yes the powers that be certainly cater for mufc

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 15:18

    Fred gave his all and we never saw him sulk or drop indirect digs in media. Sometimes it’s a simple case of the level required is just beyond what one can give. The kind of standard and consistency needed at a crumbling MUFC has made some bey good players shrink. Good luck lad. I thought Silva would take him to Fulham but what do I know.

    • Reply posted by grant, today at 15:39

      grant replied:
      Very little.

  • Comment posted by LG, today at 15:17

    Sad to see him go, last season was possibly his best at Utd and was a good option to bring on to shore up midfield with 20 mins to go

  • Comment posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 15:17

    Maguire's still dragging his feet though.
    Fred gave his all, he wasn't helped by Woodward's insistence on never buying a proper number 6 to sit alongside. As a result several reasonable midfielders have been made to look terrible

    • Reply posted by Watcha1, today at 15:40

      Watcha1 replied:
      Maguire drags his feet when he plays

  • Comment posted by all I want is a level playing field, today at 15:16

    Another expensive acquisition at £47 million..remind me how City are spoiling football with money...especially when we see another over hyped over priced panic buy going wrong in Salford

    • Reply posted by youallkissthefeetoftheliberals, today at 15:31

      youallkissthefeetoftheliberals replied:
      Because mufc make their own money and can spend it how they wish, mcfc on the other hand just siphon money from their dictatorial sugar daddy who no one at that club dare say anything against, just in case.

  • Comment posted by Perdition, today at 15:16

    Gave everything every game he played. Good luck to him in Turkey.

  • Comment posted by Rybo86, today at 15:14

    Surprisingly a little sad to see him go. Was never going to set the world alight but was one of the few players who showed up - or at least tried to - every time he played which is more than can be said for others.

  • Comment posted by patterdalesforus, today at 15:11

    Roy Keane will be happy.

    • Reply posted by RedDevil4Life, today at 15:14

      RedDevil4Life replied:
      I'm very happy

  • Comment posted by RedDevil4Life, today at 15:10

    Great news 👏 now sell The other half of McFred, Mctominay abd Maguire

    • Reply posted by Perdition, today at 15:14

      Perdition replied:
      If we had more players with the heart, workrate and determination of McTominay over the last few years, things would have been much brighter.
      Scot McT is one to keep. Id much rather him than another "highly talented" player like Ronaldo, Sancho or Anthony.

