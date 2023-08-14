Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Dallas has not played for Northern Ireland during Michael O'Neill's second spell in charge

Stuart Dallas will again be missing for Northern Ireland in their Euro 2024 qualifier double-header in September.

The Leeds United utility player has not played for club or country since breaking his leg in late April 2022.

NI manager Michael O'Neill had said in March that Dallas, 32, had an outside chance of returning for their qualifiers in June but he confirmed on Monday that Dallas is still not fit.

He also said captain Steven Davis and Corry Evans will both remain out.

Midfielder Davis, 38, is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered while playing for Rangers in December 2022 while Evans seems to be some way off from coming back after sustaining cruciate ligament damage in January.

"Steven and Stuart will not be involved in the games in September, they are still not at that fitness level," O'Neill said.

"Corry Evans will not be involved either and you will have one or two other injuries you will find out about next week when I name the squad."

Northern Ireland are away to Slovenia on 7 September and away to Kazakhstan three days later.

O'Neill's men go into the game with three points from four games, having beaten San Marino in their opener before losing 1-0 to Finland, Denmark and Kazakhstan.

O'Neill was speaking while at Windsor Park in Belfast for the unveiling of Tommy Wright and Gareth McAuley, two former NI internationals, as managers of the country's Under 21 and Under 19 sides respectively.