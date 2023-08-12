Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton's glaring goalscoring issue from last season was laid bare once more in their opening game of the new Premier League campaign.

The Toffees were the second lowest goalscorers with 34 goals in 38 games as they narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the season.

In the 1-0 home defeat by Fulham on Saturday, Sean Dyche's side had 19 shots at goal, nine of which were on target, but they could not find a way past the inspired Bernd Leno.

"Very frustrated with the outcome," Dyche said. "We played well and the things to bring to a performance were there.

"We limited them to no chances in the first half, while creating nine or 10 chances ourselves. The mix of a performance as good, but we have to score a goal.

"It one of the highest chance counts since I have been here - and high-quality chances, which has always been my thing."

Chermiti needs to get 'properly fit'

There was real excitement in the build-up to the game with the start of a new season, but fans left Goodison Park having seen the same movie before.

Dyche said after the win over Bournemouth last season that there was a "massive amount of work to be done" and "change" is needed at the club.

Last season disgruntled supporters protested before home games about the running of the club and called on board members to resign from their roles.

Although there has been change at the top, much else remains the same.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp left in June, but the club remain in limbo with the investment from MSP Sports Capital still in the process of being completed.

It has left Dyche with a restricted budget to operate from, and veteran full-back Ashley Young has come in on a free transfer alongside the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma.

But it is up front where Everton are in desperate need of recruits, with new signing Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon watching from the stands, although it may be a while until the 19-year-old is seen in a Blues shirt.

Dyche said: "He is a young player and needs to get properly, Premier League fit. He is a talent and we have to develop him.

"If he surprises us and is ready straight away, it is great, but he is here to continue to learn his game."

Final Score: 'Everton need Calvert-Lewin on the pitch'

'If you create chances you will score'

On the pitch a familiar story unfolded - the injury-stricken Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues his rehabilitation, so the luckless Neal Maupay led the line.

The Frenchman missed a string of chances, including one from three yards out, as he stretched his poor run to one goal in his past 41 games.

Against Fulham, Everton had an expected goals rating of 2.93, the highest recorded by any side since the start of last season.

"I want all players to get in the right areas and Neal did. You have to keep getting there to score goals," said Dyche.

"Eventually, if you create that many chances and keep doing it relentlessly, you will score goals and win games. That is what I have learned in my life in football."

There may be signings this week, with Everton in talks with sign Wilfried Gnonto, who is refusing to play for Leeds, and retaining an interest in Udinese striker Beto.

However, the loan acquisition of winger Kamaldeen Sulemana looks unlikely as Everton are finding it difficult to agree terms with Southampton.

Dyche added: "I am confident we have to rely within the squad we have. This is what we are at the moment. If we can affect it we will do, but it is not easy."