Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth's Aussie striker Kusini Yengi (second left) celebrates scoring Pompey's fourth goal versus Leyton Orient

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho says his side are staying grounded despite their dominant League One win over Leyton Orient.

Pompey earned their first victory of the season with a 4-0 away win over the newly promoted O's.

Goals from Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop in the first half gave the Blues a comfortable lead at halftime.

"At halftime we knew it wasn't good enough," head coach John Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent after the match.

"I don't want to be too critical but we looked leggy and tired.

"I'm not entirely sure why, maybe it's because it's the first time we travelled overnight, but I didn't think we were at it."

"I think we were a bit fortunate at halftime but the pleasing thing is the lads responded in the second half and really put a shift in."

'We've not done anything yet'

Portsmouth were gifted an own goal just six minutes after the break and summer signing Kusini Yengi wrapped up the win with a penalty in injury time.

Mousinho was impressed with their second half performance and final result to remain undefeated through two league games.

"The second half was really good," he added.

"I think there could have been more goals, it's not easy to score four but I think there could have been more.

"But we didn't mess about, we still put the effort in, we still tried, which can be difficult when there is that party atmosphere and the fans are enjoying it - credit to the lads for sticking with it until the end."

"Not getting carried away is one of the hardest things, the fans deserve to have fun with it, but it is up to us to make sure that we don't [get carried away].

"We want to get excited but we have to keep our feet on the ground.

"We've not done anything yet and football will come and bite you very quickly if you think that you have."