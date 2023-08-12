Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Southampton players celebrate their last-minute equaliser against Norwich at St Mary's

Southampton boss Russell Martin says he is 'annoyed but satisfied' following their wild 4-4 draw with Norwich in the Championship.

An Adam Armstrong penalty - his second of the game - deep into injury time brought Saints level after Christian Fassnacht had put the Canaries ahead in the 84th minute.

"It was a really good game," Martin told BBC Radio Solent after the match.

"I said to everyone 'strap in', although I didn't think it would be that exciting.

"I would have been really disappointed to lose."

The back-and-forth game had four lead changes over the 90-plus minutes at a packed St Mary's.

It was Martin's first home game of the regular season since he joined Southampton in the summer from fellow Championship side Swansea.

The 37-year-old praised the fans but said his team still had a lot to learn.

"I'm really annoyed to concede four goals, I am really really angry about it, but we will learn from it.

"I think Norwich had five shots and they scored four so we need to make sure that is not the case going forward. Gavin Bazunu does not deserve to concede four goals today.

"Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens were great in defence as well, so there is a balance to be had, and we will work with the players to find that.

"On the flipside, to show so much good stuff in possession and to have 31 shots against a team that is full of Championship experience and to come from behind twice - I am really proud of this team.

"It is now up to us as a coaching staff to make the players understand where we need to improve.

"I am annoyed but satisfied at the same time - it was a great game of football."

'A wonderful football match'

Southampton's Adam Armstrong wrong foots Angus Gunn of Norwich City to score his equalising penalty in the 97th minute

The draw puts Norwich in fifth place in the Championship table on exactly the same points and goal difference as Southampton in sixth.

The Canaries boss David Wagner says he was disappointed with some of the refereeing decisions, including the first-half penalty award, but he was pleased overall.

"It was entertaining," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"Both teams wanted to attack, both teams were able to score goals and I am super proud of the performance the players have shown today.

"We were not super clinical, defensively we had some problems, but our players worked very hard."

Wagner says his side lost focus in the closing minutes which led to Saints being awarded their second penalty of the match, deep into injury time as Adam Armstrong levelled at 4-4 with less than 90 seconds to play.

"There is a little bit of disappointment in the dressing room after the game," he said.

"But an hour later and I think we will be proud of our performance against a top side.

"I think you've seen two quality teams who both wanted to win today.

"I am more than happy and proud with how brave our players were, but I also see we have a lot of work to do. It was a wonderful football match. "