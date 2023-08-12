Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Traore scored 14 goals from 200 appearances for Wolves between 2018 and 2023

Fulham have signed Spain winger Adama Traore on a free transfer following his departure from Wolves this summer.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after leaving Fulham's Premier League rivals when his contract expired.

The former Barcelona and Middlesbrough winger has joined the Cottagers on a two-year deal, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.

"It's a nice opportunity for me, another chapter," said Traore. "I'm excited and hungry to give 100% here."

Former team-mate Raul Jimenez also joined Fulham on a two-year deal from Wolves in July.

"I like the club," Traore added. "I also have information from Raul, who seems to love the club."

Traore began his career at Barcelona and had spells with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before joining Wolves in 2018.

He briefly returned to Barca on loan for the end of the 2021-22 season, with the Spanish giants choosing not to take up an option to sign him permanently that summer.

"He's an explosive and powerful winger with great pace, and he has tremendous experience in the Premier League," said Fulham's director of football operations Tony Khan.

"He's a player with whom we are very familiar and he's been on the opposing side of our team on numerous occasions. I believe that he'll be a great addition to the squad."