Last updated on .From the section European Football

Harry Kane "made the correct decision" in joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur, says the Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer.

The 30-year-old England striker and captain has moved for an initial 100m euros (£86.4m) plus add-ons.

He is Spurs' and England's record goalscorer - but has never won a major trophy with either.

"His career deserves some success," former Newcastle and England striker Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Kane scored 213 goals from 320 Premier League games, leaving him 48 behind Shearer's record. Some wondered if that would be a big enough target to stay at Spurs.

"I was a bit panicked when the plane was cancelled a few times, thinking is he going or not?" joked Shearer.

"Who knows, he could spend two or three years there and come back to have another crack at beating the record."

Watch: Harry Kane's move to Germany... in 76 seconds

Kane had one year left on his deal at Spurs, where he had spent his career to date excluding loan spells away, scoring 280 goals in 435 games for the club.

He could win a minor trophy within a day of joining Bayern, as they face Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday night.

Shearer's only silverware was the 1994-95 Premier League title with Blackburn. He moved to his boyhood club Newcastle for a then-record £15m but never won another competition.

"He had one year left on his contract and has now moved to a giant of a football club with a really, really good chance of winning the Champions League," said Shearer.

"He's going there to work under a very intelligent manager [in Thomas Tuchel] and to work alongside some excellent players."