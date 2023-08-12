Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Summer signing Josh Key (right) has started Swansea's first two Championship games at left wing-back following the exit of Ryan Manning

Head coach Michael Duff expects Swansea City to make two signings this week.

Swansea are thought to be close to signing Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys on loan and are also interested in another defender, Excelsior's Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

Swansea have already brought in seven players during the summer transfer window.

"I think there might be a couple in this week. One loan and one permanent," said Duff.

"It is a work in progress. We have had a pre-season but a lot of the bodies weren't in [the club for it].

"There's a lot going at the minute whilst we are trying to win games at the same time."

Centre-back Humphries, 20, has impressed at Chelsea during pre-season but is expected to leave Stamford Bridge on loan, with Swansea believed to have beaten off interest from rival Championship clubs for his signature.

Swansea are also understood to have submitted a bid for 21-year-old Dutch left-back Tjoe-A-On.

Right-back Josh Key has started on the left side of Duff's defence in the first two games of the Championship season.

Swansea were beaten for the first time in 2023-24 at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.