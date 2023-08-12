Match ends, Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 2.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored on his competitive Real Madrid debut as they began their La Liga season with victory at Athletic Bilbao.
The 20-year-old, who joined the Spanish giants for £88.5m from Borussia Dortmund this summer, got Real's second when he volleyed in from close range.
He is the first English player to score in a competitive game for Real since David Beckham in 2007.
Rodrygo had opened the scoring with a near-post finish at San Mames.
In an impressive performance, Bellingham caught the eye early in the second half with a run from deep inside his own half, skipping between two Athletic players before racing to the edge of their box.
Bellingham played in all four of Real's pre-season friendlies, scoring in a 2-0 win over Manchester United in Texas.
Former England and Manchester United midfielder Beckham also scored on his league debut for Real in 2003.
Real were runners-up in La Liga last season, finishing 10 points behind Barcelona.
"Bellingham is a fantastic kid, he displays quality, personality, he is a hard worker. He is just fantastic," manager Carlo Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.
"He is very motivated to be here, he is a fantastic player and a very, very important signing.
"We were on fire and motivated, we had a very good collective commitment, attitude, won many challenges, worked together defensively, a clean sheet was positive... it was a complete game, a very high level first half and a second half of total control."
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Simón
- 18De Marcos
- 3VivianBooked at 67mins
- 4Paredes
- 15LekueSubstituted forGarcía de Albénizat 71'minutes
- 16Ruíz de Galarreta
- 6VesgaSubstituted forHerreraat 64'minutes
- 11Nico WilliamsSubstituted forBerenguerat 45'minutes
- 30GómezSubstituted forSancetat 45'minutes
- 10MuniainBooked at 4minsSubstituted forGuruzetaat 45'minutes
- 9WilliamsBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 7Berenguer
- 8Sancet
- 12Guruzeta
- 13Agirrezabala
- 19García de Albéniz
- 20Villalibre
- 21Herrera
- 22García
- 23Nolaskoain
- 24Martón
- 29Ares Djaló
- 33Prados
Real Madrid
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 13Lunin
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 3MilitãoSubstituted forRüdigerat 50'minutes
- 4AlabaBooked at 76mins
- 20García Torres
- 18Tchouaméni
- 15Valverde
- 12CamavingaSubstituted forKroosat 71'minutes
- 5Bellingham
- 7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forModricat 80'minutes
- 11RodrygoSubstituted forJoseluat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 14Joselu
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 21Díaz
- 22Rüdiger
- 30González
- 31Cañizares
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 48,927
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 2.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Fran García (Real Madrid).
Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Jude Bellingham.
Booking
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club).
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joselu.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Joselu replaces Rodrygo.
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.