Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lorient 0.
Paris St-Germain began their Ligue 1 title defence without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as they were held by Lorient.
The future of the superstar pair is uncertain as both are linked with moves away, and they were left out of the squad for the season opener.
PSG missed prize attackers as they dominated possession but struggled to create significant chances.
Defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte came closest to scoring for the hosts but his strike flew wide in stoppage time.
It was not the ideal start for new PSG manager Luis Enrique, who was appointed as Christophe Galtier's replacement in the summer.
Also watching on from the stands was France forward Ousmane Dembele, who joined PSG from Barcelona for £43.5m earlier on Saturday.
Dembele's international team-mate Mbappe is not training with PSG's first-team squad after informing the club he would not extend his deal with the club beyond next summer.
PSG want to sell Mbappe rather than let him leave for free when his deal ends, but the 24-year-old is widely believed to be holding out for a financially lucrative free transfer to Real Madrid next summer.
Neymar, meanwhile, has been linked with a return to Barcelona.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 15Danilo
- 37Skriniar
- 21HernándezSubstituted forMarquinhosat 82'minutes
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 4Ugarte
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forRuizat 68'minutes
- 19Lee Kang-inSubstituted forEkitikeat 82'minutes
- 9Gonçalo Ramos
- 11AsensioSubstituted forSolerat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 5Marquinhos
- 8Ruiz
- 27Ndour
- 28Soler
- 32Kurzawa
- 35Gharbi
- 40Tenas
- 44Ekitike
Lorient
Formation 5-4-1
- 38Mvogo
- 24Kalulu
- 18Meïté
- 15Laporte
- 3Talbi
- 25Le GoffSubstituted forYongwaat 79'minutes
- 14Faivre
- 19Abergel
- 17MakengoSubstituted forPonceauat 59'minutes
- 37Le Bris
- 11DiengSubstituted forKonéat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mannone
- 8Innocent
- 9Koné
- 12Yongwa
- 13Mendy
- 20Sylla
- 21Ponceau
- 23Kroupi
- 26Pagis
- Referee:
- Bastien Dechepy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lorient 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Hugo Ekitike.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Darline Yongwa (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ibrahima Koné (Lorient).
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Ibrahima Koné (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Théo Le Bris.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos replaces Lucas Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hugo Ekitike replaces Lee Kang-In.
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Darline Yongwa replaces Vincent Le Goff.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Bamo Meïté.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Gédéon Kalulu (Lorient).