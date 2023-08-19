Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City12:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 3Stacey
  • 24Duffy
  • 6Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 23McLean
  • 27Rowe
  • 10Barnes
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 9Sargent

Substitutes

  • 4Omobamidele
  • 8Gibbs
  • 11Idah
  • 12Long
  • 15McCallum
  • 26Núñez
  • 35Fisher
  • 42Springett
  • 50Warner

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 20Sarkic
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 2McNamara
  • 23Saville
  • 8Mitchell
  • 25Esse
  • 10Flemming
  • 7Nisbet
  • 19Watmore

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 18Leonard
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 22Emakhu
  • 27Trueman
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 45Harding
  • 46Adom-Malaki
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 20th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich33005149
2Leicester33005239
3Birmingham32104137
4Southampton32108627
5Preston32104227
6Hull32017526
7Stoke32015326
8Watford31114134
9Coventry31115324
10Norwich21106514
11Plymouth31114314
12Blackburn31115504
13West Brom31115504
14Bristol City311123-14
15Millwall21011103
16Sunderland310245-13
17QPR310226-43
18Swansea302145-12
19Leeds302134-12
20Cardiff301246-21
21Huddersfield301225-31
22Rotherham301248-41
23Middlesbrough301215-41
24Sheff Wed300337-40
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport