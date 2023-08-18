West Ham United v Chelsea team news

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

West Ham could hand debuts to new signings Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

Manager David Moyes expects to have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Chelsea captain Reece James will be out for a few weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in training earlier this week.

Benoit Badiashile, Marcus Bettinelli, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku all remain out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham's only win in their last six Premier League matches against Chelsea was a 3-2 victory at the London Stadium in December 2021.

The Hammers have won four matches in all competitions against Chelsea at the London Stadium - the only team they have a better record against is Southampton, who they have beaten five times.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost their opening league match at home in four of the last five seasons with the exception a 4-1 victory against Leicester City in 2021.

The Hammers could go without a win in their opening two league fixtures for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

They have lost 11 of their last 16 London derbies in the league, with their only two victories both coming against Fulham last season.

James Ward-Prowse is one short of 50 Premier League goals, having scored 49 in 343 top-flight appearances for Southampton.

David Moyes has not beaten a side managed by Mauricio Pochettino in their five previous Premier League encounters. The only managers he has faced more often without winning are Pep Guardiola (11), Graham Potter (seven) and Mikel Arteta (seven).

Chelsea