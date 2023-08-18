Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa remain without a host of first-team players, including captain Tyrone Mings, who suffered a serious knee injury last weekend.

Leon Bailey could feature despite being substituted with a lower back issue in the 5-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in contention after completing 90 minutes in a midweek friendly.

New signing Youssef Chermiti is lacking match fitness, while Leeds loanee Jack Harrison is out with a hip problem.

Sean Dyche has suggested that Arnaut Danjuma and Vitalii Mykolenko are not ready for consideration and a calf issue is hampering Andre Gomes' recovery.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the most played fixture in English league history - of the 210 top-flight matches between these clubs, Aston Villa have won 79, Everton 76 and there have been 55 draws.

Villa are unbeaten in eight Premier League meetings with the Toffees since their Premier League return to in 2019, winning each of the past four in a row.

Steven Gerrard's Villa defeated Frank Lampard's Everton 2-1 in this exact fixture last season.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's 5-1 loss to Newcastle was their heaviest opening-game defeat since a 4-0 reverse to Manchester United in 1985.

Villa have won their first home league fixture in each of the past three seasons, including a 2-1 victory over Everton last term.

Unai Emery's side won their final seven Premier League home games last season - their only longer winning run in the league at Villa Park was when they recorded nine top-flight victories on the spin between September 1989 and February 1990.

Moussa Diaby could become the second Frenchman to score in each of his first two Premier League appearances, emulating Anthony Martial for Manchester United in 2015.

Lucas Digne is set to play in the 300th league game of his career, a total which includes 113 top-flight appearances for Everton.

Everton