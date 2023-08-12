Last updated on .From the section Football

Diego Costa (centre) scored his first and only goal for Wolves in a win against Brentford in April

Brazilian league leaders Botafogo have signed former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in June and has signed a four-month deal.

"I'm very happy to have been chosen to be part of the family," said Costa on social media. "Thanks and I see you soon."

Costa will reunite with former Wolves boss Bruno Lage at Botafogo.

He made 23 Premier League appearances for Wolves last season and scored his first English top-flight goal in almost six years in a 2-0 win against Brentford in April.

Costa won two league titles and scored 59 goals with Chelsea and also lifted two Spanish La Liga trophies and the Europa League during two spells with Atletico Madrid.

Rio de Janeiro-based Botafogo are dominating Serie A with 15 wins in 19 games and are 16 points clear of second-placed Flamengo at the top of the table.