Close menu

Moises Caicedo transfer news: Chelsea agree £115m deal for Brighton midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments409

Moises Caicedo controls the ball for Brighton & Hove Albion.
Moises Caicedo signed a new contract at Brighton & Hove Albion in March

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a British record fee of £115m.

Liverpool agreed a £111m deal for the 21-year-old Ecuador player on Friday.

But Caicedo's preference is Chelsea and they have finally succeeded with a bid after having a succession of proposals rejected by Brighton this summer.

The fee means Chelsea will break the British record twice in 2023, following the £107m purchase in January of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Caicedo, who was left out of Brighton's squad for their season-opening win at home to Luton Town, is still to have a medical.

It is understood the initial fee is £100m, with half of the additional payments said to be easily achievable, while Brighton have also negotiated a sell-on clause.

Brighton had set a fee in excess of £100m for Caicedo this summer and said they felt no-one would reach it. Chelsea are believed to have bid £80m previously.

In his news conference before the Seagulls' season-opening game against Luton Town, manager Roberto de Zerbi said he had "already forgotten" about Caicedo, adding: "Bigger clubs can buy our players but they can't buy our soul or spirit."

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in February 2021, although he did not make his Premier League debut until April 2022.

He asked to leave Brighton in the January transfer window earlier this year and Arsenal had multiple offers turned down for the midfielder before he signed a new contract until 2027 in March.

Caicedo will be Chelsea's eighth signing of the summer, following Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel, Robert Sanchez and Diego Moreira.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino has been tasked with overhauling the squad and vastly improving on last season's 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Abdul Rahman Baba and former captain Cesar Azpilicueta have all departed so far this summer.

Chelsea opened their Premier League season with a 1-1 home draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

411 comments

  • Comment posted by Tisbutascratch, today at 22:50

    Financial Fair Play is a myth

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 23:01

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Obviously always going to sound like sour grapes but I'm honestly glad he didn't want to come to Liverpool. It would have been a huge expenditure for the type of player he is.

      Definitely a good player but £110m+? No way...

  • Comment posted by CK1, today at 22:53

    Well done Liverpool for making Chelsea pay top dollar !
    Still don't know how they are allowed to spend nearly £700 million and get away with it.

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 22:57

      bridgeboy replied:
      By recouping almost £400 million in sales, keep up please !

  • Comment posted by BEN, today at 22:53

    Apparently Chelsea agreed personal terms with the player in May.
    Isnt that called Tapping up a player who is still contracted to another club???

    • Reply posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 23:06

      Eat_The_Rich replied:
      For that money I doubt Brighton will complain

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 22:51

    How are Chelsea compliant with FFP?

    • Reply posted by Trotterwatch, today at 22:54

      Trotterwatch replied:
      They are putting them on very long contracts to skirt around the rules.

  • Comment posted by David G - NJ USA, today at 22:54

    Brighton and Hove Albion are the big winners here!

    • Reply posted by King Eric VII, today at 22:56

      King Eric VII replied:
      Should rename the stadium after Persil, given the amount of laundry assistance they seem to be doing

  • Comment posted by pelham, today at 22:55

    The bubble is going to burst soon, this is not sustainable

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 23:09

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Unfortunately it is. We have two clubs bankrolled by entire countries economy's, there's plenty more of this nonsense to come.

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 22:56

    As a Liverpool fan I can honestly say I feel like we've dodged a bullet here. He is only worth half of what Chelsea have paid. If he was THAT good, Real or Bayern would have been in for him before now.

    • Reply posted by Middling, today at 22:59

      Middling replied:
      lol, good one mate

  • Comment posted by Trotterwatch, today at 22:54

    Chelsea cheating their way around FFP and the Premier League complicit as otherwise they'll have to punish Man City.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      There is going to be a points deduction coming Chelseas way next season

  • Comment posted by ULetMeDownAgain, today at 22:55

    I hope he’s as good as Cucarella. :)

    • Reply posted by Barracuda , today at 23:00

      Barracuda replied:
      😅 🤣 😅

  • Comment posted by Gingerprince, today at 22:50

    Was obviously coming but still jaw dropping. Football has lost its soul.

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 23:04

      ajackson replied:
      Look, the fact that Chelsea are run by fools doesn't say too much about football in general

  • Comment posted by JONES 47, today at 22:51

    As a lfc fan i am absolutely glad he has gone to chelsea. 115m!!! What lfc were thinking of offering 111m!!!

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 23:18

      Hot Spur replied:
      Exactly. Why did they want to pay £111m for him and not £105m for Bellingham.

  • Comment posted by Bayleaf the Gardener, today at 22:58

    Glad to see there’s still plenty of filthy money at that filthy club.

    • Reply posted by benny, today at 23:03

      benny replied:
      Hahahahahahah

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 22:53

    If Rice and Caicedo played together would anyone believe that the midfiled duo was 220M on show! Insanity

    • Reply posted by Prosonic, today at 23:05

      Prosonic replied:
      No need, Enzo is 106 million man, remember?

  • Comment posted by chriswvtr, today at 22:55

    FFP, what's FFP? 🙄

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 23:15

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      A seemingly unenforceable legal mess.

  • Comment posted by InterestedObserver, today at 22:57

    You have to wonder how this is allowed while children go to bed hungry. Sickening stuff.

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 23:01

      chriswvtr replied:
      Because private businesses can spend whatever money they want.

  • Comment posted by dependabledennis-606_must_stay, today at 22:51

    This is madness, he's had one season

    • Reply posted by Honest discussion, today at 23:23

      Honest discussion replied:
      Tbf Fernandez and Mudyrk had only had six month in 2nd rate leagues, so this is ‘proven’ by Boehly standards.

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 22:51

    it shouldnt be allowed, they are trying to buy titles through millionaire owners. not a sport anymore, its just who canbuy the best team !

    • Reply posted by theknife, today at 22:54

      theknife replied:
      Crikey, that’s unusual!

  • Comment posted by The_Umpire_Strikes_Back, today at 22:50

    Utter madness.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:55

    So Chelsea are being investigated by premier league under FFP under old regime at this rate they'll be under a new investigation under new owners. You'd of thought they'd keep their heads down

    • Reply posted by CD, today at 23:17

      CD replied:
      They don't give a.... because the football Premier league will be none existent due to corruption like serial A in the 1990's football is leaving Europe and off to Arabia, even the refs and league officials are in on it. They are killing our sport deliberately.

  • Comment posted by Dumb_Pickle , today at 22:50

    As a Liverpool fan, glad Chelsea got him. We need a Defensive midfielder and another defender based on today's game. And we can get both for the same price instead of overpaying for Caiceso

    • Reply posted by Robert Robinson, today at 23:14

      Robert Robinson replied:
      Yeah, course you are!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport