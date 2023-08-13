Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Joel Lynch (right) scored two goals in 43 League Two appearances for Crawley Town after joining in September 2021

Veteran defender Joel Lynch has left Crawley Town after agreeing to end his contract with the League Two club.

The 35-year-old made 45 appearances for the Reds and scored two goals after joining them almost two years ago.

Lynch, who won one full international cap for Wales in 2012, has spent the bulk of his club career at Championship level.

He started out at Brighton before moving on to Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield, QPR and Sunderland.