Jack Harrison: Everton in advanced talks to sign Leeds winger

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments61

Jack Harrison
Jack Harrison signed a new five-year deal at Leeds in April

Everton are in advanced talks to sign winger Jack Harrison from Championship side Leeds United on a season-long loan deal.

The Englishman, 26, is having a medical before the proposed move and would be Everton's fourth signing of the summer.

Harrison joined Leeds in 2021 for £11m from Manchester City, having been on loan at the club since 2018, and has scored 34 goals in 206 games.

Everton began the season with a 1-0 home defeat by Fulham on Saturday.

The Toffees and Leeds have also been in talks to sign Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, but are yet to reach an agreement for the 19-year-old.

Gnonto has refused to play for Leeds and the club have opened disciplinary proceedings against the player.

Everton also have an interest in signing Portuguese striker Beto, 25, from Serie A side Udinese, but talks are not yet at an advanced stage.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 15:37

    Why? He should stay at Leeds....end of.

  • Comment posted by Barry L, today at 15:37

    Leeds are selling their best assets and this will only lead to one thing...league 1.

  • Comment posted by Banderas_Army, today at 15:33

    can hardly blame him - Leeds have been a shame for years. If only they had got rid of Bielsa a year earlier. We would have kept Pontus Jensen and probably Ben White. Instead we kept Bamford and Ayling and Bielsa until it was too late. Harrison has world class potential and whatever he decides I wish him the best - he was messed around by Leeds so I think he will leave.

  • Comment posted by NottheBbc, today at 15:31

    Loan him to Everton is a disgrace, if he goes he is never pulling the shirt on again and never coming back so just sell him don’t care about the price as long as we get cash and can sign replacements. Gnonto can go for a good price or stay and train on his own he is never pulling the shirt on again. Who ever has been advising him is destroying his career.

  • Comment posted by Eurows, today at 15:28

    Oh well done 49ers. Why don’t you look in the canteen and see if there is any cutlery you can loan out.

    • Reply posted by Eurows, today at 15:31

      Eurows replied:
      Sell all the metal and buy a wooden spoon.

  • Comment posted by LUFCMOT, today at 15:24

    I have no problem with these players leaving as most of them did nothing much for Leeds but not sure why Harrison is not just sold. However, the players that have gone or will go need to be replaced and is that really going to happen by the end of August? Also, I sincerely hope that Gnonto and anyone else who "feels unable to play" is not being paid. How arrogant and unprofessional can you get.

    • Reply posted by Banderas_Army, today at 15:34

      Banderas_Army replied:
      buying 13 wingers really showed we had no faith in him - so I don't blame him and he should leave because he deserves better than Championship football which is where we will be playing for a few years now (unless we get a proper manager who stops selecting Ayling, thank god bamford is injured else he would be picking him too)

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 15:21

    Leicester were going to pay 25 million for Harrison...he passed his medical in Jan window, but changed his mind at last minute and deal fell through.
    Now LUFC want to loan him out? Who's making the decisions up there???
    If you dont want him in the team, bnk some decent fee and move on.

    • Reply posted by I Despair, today at 15:34

      I Despair replied:
      All to do with Victor Orta, Angus Kinnear and Andrea Radrizzani & their contract negotiation skills… I.E you can go on loan and we get nothing if we go down. Incompetence at its very best.. yet Angus still has a job 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Jacksonville, today at 15:14

    Harrison is no help to us injury prone striker Calvert lewin no help either what do we get a player that helped relegate Leeds god help us

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 15:09

    When big club come fe our player better just let em go for a fee an move on

    • Reply posted by Eurows, today at 15:29

      Eurows replied:
      What big club - Everton. Oh please

  • Comment posted by Silver, today at 15:03

    Oh my God, what an absolute shambles we are, club is a joke from top to bottom #NSNO

    • Reply posted by mid Wales Toffee, today at 15:07

      mid Wales Toffee replied:
      That's what I say. We need strikers for goodness sake. We've had two months of open window and still nothing on the striker front. We deserve what we get.

  • Comment posted by Mike Bassett, today at 15:01

    Harrison was a teenage prospect at City among many and he simply wasn't good enough. That doesn't mean he can't do a job elsewhere though & Bielsa liked Harrison which speaks volumes. He could be on the opposite flank to McNeil and the two of them providing crosses for DCL and/or the new lad. He'd certainly add balance to the team. Gnonto would be terrific addition, such a talent.

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 15:00

    Whether it's loan or a purchase, don't worry, Jack, you'll see your pals in the Championship next season one way or another.

  • Comment posted by Watcha1, today at 15:00

    Harrison ok but Leeds should sell not loan. As for gnonto what is to say in a years time he does the same to Everton as he is doing at Leeds, aledgedley out in Harrogate when Leeds were playing birmingham. No matter how good he may or may not be if I was the owner of a club I wouldn't buy anybody with that attitude he is in breach of contract let him rot on minimum wage, and see how people survive

  • Comment posted by smudgerwhite, today at 14:54

    Bye Jack and tbh don’t worry about Leeds, we actually look stronger without you MOT

    • Reply posted by bob latchford, today at 14:55

      bob latchford replied:
      It looks like it…..

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, today at 14:52

    A terrible player..
    Massively inconsistent.
    Can they take bamford for free?

    • Reply posted by bob latchford, today at 14:55

      bob latchford replied:
      Maybe it’s your club and not the players??

  • Comment posted by James, today at 14:48

    Everton signing failures. Love it

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 14:46

    if the 'biggest' club coming in for you is that lot then run forest, run...

    • Reply posted by bob latchford, today at 14:53

      bob latchford replied:
      A similar sense of humour and intellect as the star of your joke.

  • Comment posted by davet, today at 14:39

    I'll drive Harrison to Everton, couldn't beat an egg. Not sure who's worse between him and Senior Firpo.

    • Reply posted by bob latchford, today at 14:54

      bob latchford replied:
      You’re probably under bail conditions so just let him get a taxi. Thanks.

  • Comment posted by mid Wales Toffee, today at 14:39

    Thought our priority was a couple of strikers. Where are they? If we get to the end of the transfer window without at least one striker then we deserve what we get. The window has been open for months and still no striker. What's going on?

    • Reply posted by Shambles, today at 14:45

      Shambles replied:
      I read somewhere recently that you're after Beto from Udinese, though I think talks aren't in an advanced stage yet.

      Wiki thinks otherwise mind and says he's yours already.

  • Comment posted by The Mighty Shrew, today at 14:25

    You can see why Leeds were relegated, a lot of their first team have now deserted or want to leave. No desire to fight for the club this season, they clearly think they are better players than the evidence suggests. If they are that good, Leeds would still be in the Prem

