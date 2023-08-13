Close menu

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: 'Signs of hope for those wearied by Chelsea chaos'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly looked down from his Stamford Bridge executive box to watch the fourth manager of his dysfunctional tenure standing in the technical area opposite.

Mauricio Pochettino is the latest incumbent charged with making sense of the scattergun and unstructured strategy employed by Boehly and his partner Behdad Eghbali over the last year.

And while it is far too early to make any pronouncements on whether Pochettino will fare any better than his predecessors Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter - let's not count Frank Lampard because he was little more than an unsuccessful seat warmer - there were at least signs that encouraged all those associated with, and wearied by, the recent chaos at Chelsea.

The boardroom chat between Boehly and Liverpool owner John Henry would have been compelling fly-on-the-wall fare given the latter hoped to have arrived in west London basking in the glory of the coup of a £111m British record deal for Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool buying Caicedo would not only be a statement of intent on the field but also a compelling answer to those who doubt the FSG ownership group's willingness to fully compete with the Premier League's financial heavy hitters.

Instead the Ecuador midfielder's apparent preference for Chelsea has left Liverpool frustrated - and it was easy to see why the 21-year-old has become such a hot property as both teams showed attacking prowess allied to defensive frailty in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

The warm applause that echoed around Stamford Bridge and the appreciation shown to Pochettino, which the Argentine returned, was a measure of the positive signs on show and a response to the energy and attacking intent that has always been his trademark.

Chelsea had to suffer in the opening half hour when Mohamed Salah, who showed dissent when he was substituted late on, struck the bar then delivered a moment of sheer genius to set up a deserved opener for Luis Diaz.

Salah then had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside, Chelsea using the reprieve to bounce of the ropes and finally start landing counter-punches.

New defender Axel Disasi equalised before Ben Chilwell suffered a similar VAR fate to Salah - but Chelsea were up and running. While Liverpool had moments of their own after the break they relied on their outstanding keeper Alisson to keep out Chilwell and industrious new striker Nicolas Jackson.

Reece James showed the stature that persuaded Pochettino to make him Chelsea's latest captain while the new manager constantly expressed his approval for his team's efforts. They were entertaining.

Like Liverpool, Chelsea showed plenty going forward but looked leaky defensively. Caicedo's purchase would help resolve this issue and the notion of him playing alongside Enzo Fernandez is a mouth-watering prospect.

Liverpool were angry they were refused a penalty after VAR studied a potential handball by Jackson but defeat would have been harsh on Chelsea and it was a result that certainly felt like it was better for Pochettino than counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

Pochettino said: "I think we deserved a little bit more overall. We are pleased but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and deserved to win but it is only the beginning.

"We have created a very good way to work here and that is important. It is about belief, about work and to trust each other. The connection from day one has been fantastic. The fans were always with us. Even in the difficult moments they were there. They never gave up, always believed, and the team felt the energy from the crowd."

Owner Boehly infamously marched into the dressing room after Chelsea's home defeat to Brighton last season to label their efforts "embarrassing" - which in his defence they were, even though his own wild £600m spending spree had contributed in large measure.

Boehly was seen strolling around the Stamford Bridge perimeter after this game with a far more contented expression on his face - and almost certainly en route to deliver a far more upbeat message after an encouraging start to the latest new era at Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Fab, today at 21:49

    Why do bbc pundits say it is chaos. the glittering trophies from the past make sense of the so called chaos

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, today at 21:47

    Enzo Fernandez is one hell of a player...when he is paired with Caicedo the CFC MF will be very tasty indeed

  • Comment posted by Abu Hudhaifah, today at 21:45

    I'm so happy for the overall performance. Going forward there's a great deal of positivity. And don't rule my darling team out of title race. Cheers! Up Blues

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 21:41

    £115 has just become a paltry sum.

    Tony Bloom my Lord, Tony Bloom...

  • Comment posted by loughtongooner85, today at 21:33

    What a great season we have to look forward to. I watched todays game. Both teams impressed in patches. Chelsea looked dodgy at the back and blunt up front. Liverpool looked sharp and dangerous every time they went forward first half but huge hole in the middle. Chelsea played Liverpool at the right time. I expect both to improve and to be competing for top 4. Liverpool possibly title

    • Reply posted by Patrick OConnor, today at 21:37

      Patrick OConnor replied:
      I'm going to make a bold prediction that the Liverpool I watched this afternoon will NOT be competing for the title this year.

  • Comment posted by Heretic, today at 21:32

    Jackson didn't look like the guy we saw in pre-season but this is the Prem and he was up against VVD. He'll need to up his level if he's to start scoring. Then again, Didier Drogba didn't look that great when he first arrived so there's still hope.

    • Reply posted by Micky Droy, today at 21:36

      Micky Droy replied:
      Jackson looked good barring the sitter he missed from James' cross

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 21:32

    Enjoyed the game immensely, as i had 1-1 on my spread, chelsea good in a lot of areas, i like the look of the new striker, im a united lad, and if chelsea manage to get a shirt sponsor then happy times

    • Reply posted by Micky Droy, today at 21:36

      Micky Droy replied:
      They already have
      Watch this space 😃

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 21:32

    This is football but not as we know it

  • Comment posted by Thereturnoftheghost, today at 21:30

    "let's not count Frank Lampard because he was little more than an unsuccessful seat warmer"

    I wouldn't expect anything less coming from a scouser, eh Phil.

    I recon FL would have told those players last season that they needed to put more effort in or they were for the chop come summer. He's been proven right so far.

    👑GSTK👑

    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👻😁👑

    • Reply posted by SantaClara, today at 21:34

      SantaClara replied:
      Yeah Phil is one of us

      But I think Frankie lad would need more than just saying they needed to put more effort in

      Surely ?

  • Comment posted by Etienne 182, today at 21:30

    Just the marginal lines or whatever of this VAR is my concern. The Salah and Chilwel goals should stand cos they were too tight. It kills the happiness of the sport. Imaging you score a clean goal and jubilate like you've jus won the league, and some so call ppl now using ruler to draw a line and finally cancel the goal. Its frustrating.

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 21:30

    I was cautiously optimistic after watching them in preseason. Nkunku going down is a tough one but they show real promise going forward

  • Comment posted by Pipedownpal, today at 21:29

    Definitely see Chelsea improving on last season. Top half finish, possibly a push for the European places. £900mil well spent!

  • Comment posted by Patrick OConnor, today at 21:26

    Boehly needs to sort himself out before he starts criticising people that actually know about football. Stats show that Chelsea were the most successful English team under Roman. Todd has something to prove I'm afraid.... Today was a good performance and bodes well for our young team this season. Boehly hands off and let the professionals work.

    • Reply posted by Thereturnoftheghost, today at 21:33

      Thereturnoftheghost replied:
      He definitely needs to stay out of the dressing room, that's for sure. Only the manager, his assistants and players are allowed in. Oh and the tea lady!

  • Comment posted by Etienne 182, today at 21:23

    I watched the first half of the match, Chelsea were superb most especially their two full backs. There's going to be so much competitions this season. City won't find it easy as they did last season with only one team charging them.

    • Reply posted by Fab, today at 21:52

      Fab replied:
      Superb is an adjective rarely used by knowledgeable person.

  • Comment posted by Over 2 Billion and only One Big Ears, today at 21:22

    Signs of hope after blowing 900 million !!!!

    Should blinkin hope so.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:21

    I hope Jackson isn’t another Timo Werner, even Darren Bent’s gran could score some of the chances Chelsea create

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:17

    I can see Jackson missing more than he hits the target. Chelsea used to sign top quality strikers. What happened

    • Reply posted by Kevin, today at 21:27

      Kevin replied:
      Lads only played one game in Premier League give him a chance fella 😁

  • Comment posted by Robert Robinson, today at 21:16

    Definite signs of improvement

