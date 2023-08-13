Getafe v Barcelona

Second yellow card to Jaime Mata (Getafe) for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Getafe
Formation 4-5-1
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 6de Sousa Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 23MitrovicBooked at 15minsSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 45'minutes
- 4Álvarez
- 21Iglesias
- 11AleñáBooked at 38mins
- 2Dakonam
- 20Maksimovic
- 7MataBooked at 57mins
- 14Latasa
Substitutes
- 1Cerantola Fuzato
- 3Angileri
- 9Portugués Manzanera
- 17Lozano
- 19Mayoral
- 27Rivera
- 28García
- 35Benito
Barcelona
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 4Araújo
- 23Koundé
- 15ChristensenSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 45'minutes
- 28Balde
- 18Romeu
- 21F de Jong
- 11RaphinhaBooked at 42mins
- 8Pedri
- 22Gündogan
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 6Gavi
- 7F Torres
- 10Ansu Fati
- 16Ezzalzouli
- 20Roberto
- 24García
- 26Astralaga
- 27Yamal
- 30Casadó
- 32López
- Referee:
- César Soto Grado
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Dismissal
Post update
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Post update
Hand ball by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abde Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedri with a through ball.
Post update
Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Juanmi Latasa (Getafe).
Second Half
Second Half begins Getafe 0, Barcelona 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Abde Ezzalzouli replaces Andreas Christensen.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Portu replaces Stefan Mitrovic because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 0.
Post update
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Post update
Attempt missed. Carles Aleñá (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Damián Suárez with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Juan Iglesias (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Hand ball by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Gastón Álvarez (Getafe).