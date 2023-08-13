Close menu
Spanish La Liga
GetafeGetafe0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Getafe v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Getafe

Formation 4-5-1

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 6de Sousa Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 23MitrovicBooked at 15minsSubstituted forPortugués Manzaneraat 45'minutes
  • 4Álvarez
  • 21Iglesias
  • 11AleñáBooked at 38mins
  • 2Dakonam
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 7MataBooked at 57mins
  • 14Latasa

Substitutes

  • 1Cerantola Fuzato
  • 3Angileri
  • 9Portugués Manzanera
  • 17Lozano
  • 19Mayoral
  • 27Rivera
  • 28García
  • 35Benito

Barcelona

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araújo
  • 23Koundé
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 45'minutes
  • 28Balde
  • 18Romeu
  • 21F de Jong
  • 11RaphinhaBooked at 42mins
  • 8Pedri
  • 22Gündogan
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 6Gavi
  • 7F Torres
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 16Ezzalzouli
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 26Astralaga
  • 27Yamal
  • 30Casadó
  • 32López
Referee:
César Soto Grado

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Jaime Mata (Getafe) for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Frenkie de Jong.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abde Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedri with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Juanmi Latasa (Getafe).

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Getafe 0, Barcelona 0.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Abde Ezzalzouli replaces Andreas Christensen.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Getafe. Portu replaces Stefan Mitrovic because of an injury.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 0.

  14. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carles Aleñá (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Damián Suárez with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juan Iglesias (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Ronald Araújo (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Gastón Álvarez (Getafe).

Top Stories