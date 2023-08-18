Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber suffered a serious knee injury last weekend on his Premier League debut and will be out for around seven months.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could deputise for the injured Dutchman after recovering from a calf issue.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is available despite limping off during the win at Sheffield United.

Winger Michael Olise remains out with a hamstring problem, while Will Hughes and Matheus Franca remain sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won three of their 23 league home matches against Arsenal, drawing eight and losing 12, with two of those victories coming in the Premier League.

Arsenal were victorious in both top-flight meetings with Crystal Palace last season, winning 2-0 at Selhurst Park and 4-1 at the Emirates.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are seeking to win their opening two top-flight matches for just the second time, having done so in Roy Hodgson's first spell in charge in 2020-21.

The Eagles have won their first Premier League home game just once in 14 previous attempts, drawing three and losing 10.

However, Palace are unbeaten at home in the top flight since Hodgson returned to the club in March, winning three times and drawing twice.

Odsonne Edouard is aiming to become the second player to score in both of Palace's opening two matches of a Premier League campaign, emulating Wilfried Zaha in 2020-21.

Roy Hodgson is winless in all four Premier League matches as a manager against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, drawing two and losing two while in charge of Watford and Palace.

Arsenal