Last updated on .From the section Southampton

James Ward-Prowse has joined West Ham in the Premier League on a four-year-deal for a fee thought to be in the region of £30m

Southampton talisman James Ward-Prowse has bid farewell to supporters after leaving to join West Ham.

The England international has returned to the Premier League following the Saints' relegation to the Championship.

The 28-year-old joined Southampton when he was eight years old and went on to make 410 appearances for the club.

"It has given me such pride to represent this club and it was one of the greatest honours to be captain," Ward Prowse said.

"I have fulfilled so many of my dreams in both football and life whilst I've been here, so it is by no means easy for me to leave."

Saints boss Russell Martin said the midfielder leaves St Mary's with an "incredible legacy".

Ward-Prowse's final appearance for the club was their 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the new campaign.

"While I may be leaving the club I can assure you it will not be leaving me and that I will always consider myself a member of the Southampton family," Ward-Prowse added.

"This is truly a unique and special football club, made so by the amazing staff and you the fans. Thank you for everything."