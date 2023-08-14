Close menu

Jack Harrison: Everton complete loan signing of Leeds winger despite late move by Aston Villa

By Shamoon Hafez and Phil McNultyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments79

Jack Harrison
Jack Harrison signed a new five-year deal at Leeds in April

Everton have completed the signing of English winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

Aston Villa made a late move to sign the 26-year-old but he passed a medical with Everton on Monday.

Everton said he will continue his rehabilitation from a minor hip injury before being available for selection.

Harrison is Everton's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of full-back Ashley Young, winger Arnaut Danjuma and striker Youssef Chermiti.

Villa's interest cooled when they discovered that Harrison's injury should keep him out for a month, which was longer than they expected.

Harrison joined Leeds in 2021 for £11m from Manchester City, having been on loan at the club since 2018.

He signed a new five-year deal with Leeds in April, shortly before they were relegated back to the Championship.

Everton, who began the season with a 1-0 home defeat by Fulham on Saturday, have also been in talks to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds, but are yet to reach an agreement for the 19-year-old.

The Italy winger has refused to play for Leeds and the club have opened disciplinary proceedings against Gnonto.

Everton also have an interest in signing Portuguese striker Beto, 25, from Serie A side Udinese, but talks are not yet at an advanced stage.

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

79 comments

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 11:08

    Listening to Simon Jordan on how football finances work and the impact of Saudi Arabia paying £600k a week to bang average players. Masters was on the BBC saying he is was relaxed about the situation. With that sort of leadership there's only one result. Harrison is not £115 million worse than Caicedo. Charlie Cairoli could do a better job in charge of the Premier League

  • Comment posted by TheSiv, today at 11:07

    SIGN A STRIKER!

  • Comment posted by mushroomfarmer, today at 11:06

    Leeds + Board = Sunderland

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 11:04

    Can someone explain something? Why when we are looking to buy players from clubs that want our players, Coventry, Southampton, Leeds even Sheffield United...why we cannot do deals to suit both parties. This smacks of a lack of business acumen from our club.

  • Comment posted by Tj, today at 11:03

    How can he pass medical if he's injured.

  • Comment posted by a good year, today at 11:00

    Yet again bad journalism from McNulty and his cronies. Regurgitating Fabrizio Romano's spiel! David Ornstein got it right and Romano was wrong, Villa had no [recent] interest and there was no attempt to hijack the move! Even Sky have now updated the storyline. Utter gutter tripe!!!............. and yet I'm roped in......... LOL....

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 10:58

    I am hardly devastated to see him go but would have rather had the cash. Leeds seem to have no ambition other than balancing the books. At best we might finish lower mid table but we are in the championship for the long haul now

  • Comment posted by Russell, today at 10:57

    Always admired Harrison so very pleased about the signing.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 10:52

    Leeds performances towards the end of last season, when relegation became a real possibility, were rubbish. With over half the team playing under contracts with release clauses in them, it's one hell of a coincidence that a lot of players are no longer at Elland Road.

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 10:50

    He watched the mullering at the weekend and said no thanks.

  • Comment posted by joepublic, today at 10:49

    I fear for Everton this year. The fans deserve better but no there is no clear vision or money available. It's going to be a long hard frustrating season for them.

  • Comment posted by TheUrizen, today at 10:47

    The lad obviously has no ambition then?

  • Comment posted by baldeagle4travel, today at 10:46

    Looks like all the rats are abandoning this sinking ship?? May take years to recover from this relegation?

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, today at 10:59

      ikleNige replied:
      Yeah I agree. That said if we are this badly run there is no point going up. Don’t worry there are bigger insults to come yet. Bournemouth are like to take Tyler Adams before the window closes.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 10:45

    He can sit with Calvin Lewis and chat about recovery all season

    • Reply posted by Craig, today at 10:55

      Craig replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 10:44

    As a Leeds fan it's sad to see so many experienced players leaving eg Jack. That's the price you pay for relegation though. The players were on contracts though that had very easy release contracts for them. That was poor management by Leeds. Jack will do a good job for Everton and I wish him the best. Leeds need to give the new manager time as they aren't giving him any investment in new players.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:43

    This must be the maximum of (7) players going out on loan, isn''t it ? Gnonto and Sinistera and a few others want to leave too, so, what happens now 49'ers ?

    • Reply posted by lufckev, today at 11:10

      lufckev replied:
      I think the 7 is for international loans, but could be wrong

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 10:42

    Gnonto to follow later today. At this rate Leeds will have no players left and on Friday will have the tea lady in defence, the kit man in midfield and Emma Jones up front. Division 1 is calling our name as new American owners won't spend a penny.

    • Reply posted by okokok, today at 10:46

      okokok replied:
      I reckon the tea lady would make a better centre forward than the current ones who are either injured or just poor

  • Comment posted by Trader88, today at 10:38

    He clearly wanted out in Jan and got talked out of moving and missing out on the c£3m signing fee with Leicester. His contract allowed him to go if relegated, so no issue. But Leeds need incoming deals and quickly. Farke could easily walk unless things improve…fingers crossed for new strikers and defenders because all we currently have is dross

    • Reply posted by Amin Yashed, today at 10:45

      Amin Yashed replied:
      Farke will quit this week. The owners are a joke and won't buy us any players.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:38

    Does Harrison know what he has got himself into

    • Reply posted by BBC moderation team knows best, today at 10:58

      BBC moderation team knows best replied:
      No, that’s why he wanted to go on loan, Just in case Leeds go back up and Everton drop. Or more likely, Everton wouldn’t give him a release clause in a permanent contract unlike the clowns at our place.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport