Jack Harrison signed a new five-year deal at Leeds in April

Everton have completed the signing of English winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

Aston Villa made a late move to sign the 26-year-old but he passed a medical with Everton on Monday.

Everton said he will continue his rehabilitation from a minor hip injury before being available for selection.

Harrison is Everton's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of full-back Ashley Young, winger Arnaut Danjuma and striker Youssef Chermiti.

Villa's interest cooled when they discovered that Harrison's injury should keep him out for a month, which was longer than they expected.

Harrison joined Leeds in 2021 for £11m from Manchester City, having been on loan at the club since 2018.

He signed a new five-year deal with Leeds in April, shortly before they were relegated back to the Championship.

Everton, who began the season with a 1-0 home defeat by Fulham on Saturday, have also been in talks to sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds, but are yet to reach an agreement for the 19-year-old.

The Italy winger has refused to play for Leeds and the club have opened disciplinary proceedings against Gnonto.

Everton also have an interest in signing Portuguese striker Beto, 25, from Serie A side Udinese, but talks are not yet at an advanced stage.