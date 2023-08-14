Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Olivier Ntcham featured for Swansea during pre-season and had been due to start their draw with Birmingham on the opening day of the season

Swansea City have confirmed the departure of midfielder Olivier Ntcham, a day after he made his debut for Turkish side Samsunspor.

Ntcham, 27, had been left out of Swansea's opening Championship fixtures after saying he did not want to play in their draw with Birmingham.

The Cameroon international joined Swansea in 2021 and scored 12 goals in 82 appearances.

A brief club statement noting his departure made no mention of any fee.

"Swansea City can can confirm midfielder Olivier Ntcham has left the club," the Championship side said on their website.

"All regulatory paperwork required to be submitted by Swansea City regarding the player's exit has now been completed."

Ntcham had contacted Swansea head coach Michael Duff on the eve of the club's opening 2023-24 Championship fixture to say he did not want to be involved.

Speaking after the 1-1 home draw against Birmingham, Duff said: "Olivier was in the team yesterday morning.

"He was in the team all week. I got a phone call last night saying he didn't want to play.

"It's disappointing but that's football. When a player tells you he doesn't want to play in a game, you park it up and try to find a solution."

Former Genoa, Celtic and Marseille attacking midfielder Ntcham, one of Swansea's highest earners, joined on a free transfer in 2021 and had one year to run on his contract at the Welsh club.

He played 86 minutes on his debut for Samsunspor in a 1-1 Super Lig draw at Sivasspor.