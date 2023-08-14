Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Wright spent a year as Northern Ireland's senior side goalkeeper coach during Michael O'Neill's first spell in charge

Former Northern Ireland international Tommy Wright has been appointed as the the country's under-21 manager.

Wright, who won 31 caps for Northern Ireland, was a goalkeeper coach for the senior team during Michael O'Neill's first spell in charge.

The 59-year old will lead Northern Ireland in their upcoming U21 Euro 2025 qualification campaign, which begins next month.

His first game in charge will be against Luxembourg at Mourneview Park.

Wright succeeds John Schofield, who left his role after just over a year at the helm as Northern Ireland failed to qualify for the 2023 U21 European Championships.

During his managerial career Wright helped St Johnstone to win the Scottish Cup, their first major trophy in their history in 2014.

As well as Luxembourg, Northern Ireland will face England, Ukraine, Serbia and Azerbaijan in Group F.