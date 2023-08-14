Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Bannsiders beat Loughgall to secure back-to-back wins

Irish Premiership: Loughgall v Glentoran Venue: Lakeview Park Date: Tuesday 15 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website with live text commentary and in-game clips of all six Irish Premiership fixtures

Loughgall head into Tuesday's meeting with Glentoran with assistant boss Andy Smith insisting that they "can compete with most teams in this league".

The Villagers fell to a 2-1 defeat to Coleraine on Friday and face another tough test against the Glens, who finished in last season's top six.

Smith, however, has backed his team to push Warren Feeney's men all the way.

"We know it's not going to be easy, but we know the levels we need to get to," said the Loughgall assistant.

"I think we're in a good position to compete with most teams in this league.

"We have a bunch of guys that are very grounded."

Loughgall won their opening game 3-0 against Newry City before succumbing to a 2-1 loss against the Bannsiders in the club's first home fixture in the top division in 16 years.

Andrew Hoey had fired the home side in front after just two minutes before Conor McKendry levelled two minutes later.

Andrew Mitchell made it 2-1 in the 25th minute, and the hosts were unable to equalise despite a promising showing.

Smith was encouraged by his side's showing against Oran Kearney's side and is convinced they can replicate it against Glentoran and come out with a better result.

"We look forward to bringing Glentoran to Lakeview, under the lights with a full house, we'll give it a go.

"This is what we have been striving for the last five and six years, to get to a position where the Glens and the bigger teams are coming here on a weekly basis."

He added: "We will be competitive and hopefully we come out with three points."

'We have a hefty challenge to stay up'

Smith has been deputising as manager in his brother Dean's absence, but admits he is counting down the days until Dean's return.

"I can't wait until he comes back, this isn't for me!" joked Smith.

"This is me out of my comfort zone so I'm looking forward to Dean coming back and taking the reins again.

"We know we have a hefty challenge to stay in the league and I think it is one that Dean has to be there driving it as he did last year."

'They have momentum from last year'

Watch: Glentoran 1-2 Larne Highlights

Glentoran boss Feeney meanwhile has warned against his side against underestimating the league's newcomers, as they aim to get back to winning ways following Friday's defeat by champions Larne at the Oval.

Aidan Wilson was forced off in that game to compound Glentoran's early season injury worries, which Feeney has highlighted as a concern going into Tuesday's game.

"It'll be a tough game, they have momentum from last year. It is one we have to see who is off the injury table and fit," he said.

"We're missing quite a few big players and we need to address the boys and see where we are."

Feeney also admitted that Glentoran are still in the market for players and that he was attempting to complete some signings in the aftermath of Friday's narrow 2-1 loss.

"There are areas I think we are short and we're going to try and get deals done."